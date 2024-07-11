Live
- MP-Global Investor Summit to be held in Bhopal in Feb 2025
- Now you are not tenant, but owner of property: Haryana CM
- Govt e-Marketplace turnover more than doubles in April-June quarter
- US NSA advises prudence in India's relations with Russia
- ED raids will bring out more cases of Karnataka govt: BJP
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of J&K and Ladakh HC Chief Justice, Madras HC ACJ to apex court
- Hamas says received no updates from mediators over Gaza ceasefire talks
- Property dealer shot at in Bihar’s Begusarai
- Over 1100 killed in road accidents in Sri Lanka this year
- Czech Republic envoy calls on Punjab Governor, discusses strengthening of ties
Just In
Embrace a Minimalist Makeup Routine for a Natural, Radiant Glow
Monsoon weather can make a full face of makeup feel heavy and prone to smudging. But ditching makeup entirely isn’t always the answer, especially when you want to look polished.
Monsoon weather can make a full face of makeup feel heavy and prone to smudging. But ditching makeup entirely isn’t always the answer, especially when you want to look polished. Here’s a secret: you can achieve a gorgeous glow while embracing your natural beauty with a minimalist routine.
Less is More: Multitasking Marvels
When you don’t want to wear foundation, having a reliable concealer is essential. Opt for a long wear concealer that provides full coverage, long-lasting wear, and a natural finish to keep you looking flawless all day.
Illuminating Superstar: The Power of Highlighter
A compact powder highlighter is your secret weapon for an on-the-go glow-up! Perfect for quick touch-ups throughout the day, it allows you to customize your radiance, from a subtle sheen to a dramatic highlight. Some formulas with unique gel-to-powder technology can instantly highlight and smooth your skin.
Dramatic Eyes: Lashes in a Flash
Forget complicated lash routines – mascara is your best friend for stunning lashes on the go. A quick swipe defines your lashes, opens up your eyes, and adds instant drama. Choose a volumizing and lengthening formula for maximum impact. Plus, mascara is a low-maintenance magic solution, perfect for busy mornings.
Perfect Pout: A Touch of Colour
A swipe of lipstick or lip gloss adds a pop of colour that ties your whole look together. Choose a long-wearing lipstick for staying power, or a hydrating lip gloss for shine and moisture. For an instantly fuller, ultra-shiny pout, opt for a plumping gloss that provides comfort while giving your lips a plumped-up look.
Top it Off and Shine On
Don’t forget to set your look! A quick spritz of setting spray keeps your makeup in place, no matter what your day throws your way.
Bonus Tip: Pocket Perfection
Pack a travel-sized makeup brush set for on-the-go touch-ups. This ensures you can maintain your polished look throughout the day, no matter where you are.
By embracing a minimalist makeup routine, you can achieve a natural, radiant glow that feels light and effortless, perfect for the monsoon season.