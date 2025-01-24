Empowering Girls: National Girl Child Day 2025 – Date, Significance, History, and Inspiring Quotes

National Girl Child Day is an annual observance dedicated to addressing the challenges faced by girls in India. It advocates for their education, healthcare, and nutrition while raising awareness about gender inequality. This day is a powerful reminder to value and respect every girl child, ensuring they receive equal opportunities to thrive.

National Girl Child Day 2025: Date and History

Observed every year on January 24, National Girl Child Day falls on a Friday in 2025. This significant day aligns with the anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child) scheme, launched on January 22, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day aims to emphasize the importance of empowering and safeguarding girl children across the nation.

Significance of National Girl Child Day

India continues to face issues such as gender inequality, high dropout rates for girls, child marriage, and gender-based violence. National Girl Child Day highlights these challenges and promotes awareness to combat discrimination. It focuses on advocating for girls' rights, ensuring their access to education, healthcare, and safety. The initiative seeks to create a society where every girl child can thrive in an inclusive and supportive environment.

Inspiring Quotes and Wishes for National Girl Child Day 2025

• “Every girl has the strength to change the world. Let’s empower them to shine brighter every day.”

• “A girl child is a gift, not a burden. Let’s celebrate and support their dreams on National Girl Child Day!”