Empowering Women in Fashion: NIFD’s Merit Scholarship Initiative

The National Institute of Fashion Designing (NIFD) in Chaitanyapuri, Hyderabad, has been a beacon of opportunity for economically disadvantaged students for the past decade through its merit scholarship test. This initiative aims to encourage women to pursue fashion designing courses like CGT, Diploma, B.Sc., and PG Diploma, offering not just education but also employment opportunities. In 2024, NIFD awarded 12 lakh rupees in scholarships to top students from the first merit test. Actress and Bigg Boss 7 fame Rathika Rose presented the cheques, highlighting the growing importance of fashion.

"There is a bright future for women in fashion designing," she stated. "Fashion's importance is increasing daily, with many new boutiques opening in rural and urban areas." NIFD is dedicated to providing quality education and creating job opportunities in government, private, and entrepreneurial sectors. For those who missed the first test, a second merit scholarship test is scheduled for June 23rd, 2024. The event saw participation from NIFD Chairman Kanneboina Geetha, Director Kanneboina Ramu Yadav, Incharge M Bhavani, Sneha Jadhav, faculty members C Nandini, Mounika, and N Sarita, along with enthusiastic students. This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women in the fashion industry, providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed.