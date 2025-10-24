Live
Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam shine in emotional track ‘Qubool’ from ‘Haq’
Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam bring a poignant chemistry to the newly released track Qubool from the upcoming film Haq, presented by Junglee Music, a division of Times Music. Composed by Vishal Mishra, known for his soulful melodies, the song captures the emotional core of the film, offering a deeply moving and intimate soundscape.
Written by Kaushal Kishore and sung soulfully by Armaan Khan, Qubool explores love expressed through silence, fleeting glances, and longing, setting the tone for the film’s emotive narrative. The soundtrack of Haq promises more heartfelt moments with songs like Dil Tod Gaya and several yet-to-be-released tracks that continue to build on the film’s emotional arc.
Emraan Hashmi shared, “There’s a certain magic when music becomes the soul of a film, and Qubool does exactly that. Vishal has crafted a melody that feels alive with emotion, and it beautifully carries the heart of our story.” Yami Gautam added, “Qubool is that rare song that lives in the quiet spaces—in glances, unsaid words, and aching silences. Performing to it was not just about expressing love, but about embodying a silent storm within.”
Composer Vishal Mishra said, “I wanted the song to feel pure, intimate, and cinematic, reflecting the characters’ emotions without saying too much.” Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music/Junglee Music, said, “With Vishal’s music and Emraan and Yami’s performances, Qubool becomes a special introduction to Haq’s emotional journey.”
Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, Haq, directed by Suparn Verma, releases in cinemas on 7th November. Qubool is now available across all streaming platforms and on YouTube.