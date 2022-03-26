  • Menu
Clear weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Clear weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours (Photo/IANS)

Srinagar: Weather remained mainly clear and partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast mainly clear weather to continue during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is expected to remain mainly dry and clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 5.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.2 degrees and Gulmarg 0.8 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh had clocked minus 7.1 degree and Leh 0.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city registered 15.0 degrees, Katra 16.9, Batote had 11.3, Banihal 10.0 and Bhaderwah 7.7 as the minimum temperature.

