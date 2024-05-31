Five-day film fest on environment from June 1

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Tocelebrate the World Environment Day, Babul NGO is holding a five-day film event ‘8th Babul Eco Film Festival’ from June 1 to 5. The festival is being held at different places in the city – GNITS (Shaikpet), Ramanaidu Film School (Filmnagar), Lamakaan (Banjara Hills), Sri Sarathi Studios (Ameerpet) and at ANAR Eco Screen Room Babul NGO (Shaikpet Nala).
“The five-day festival promises the best and latest films on environment, climate change, marine biodiversity, air and water pollution, etc. Apart from film screenings, there will be many fun activities like EcoTambola, FunDuChallenge, EcoShoot, EcoFit, EcoCartoon and so on, designed to engage the audience on the need for environment conservation,” said Gangadhar Panday, president of Babul NGO.
For registrations, call 9392681726.