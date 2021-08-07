Top
Light rain likely in Delhi

Temperature in Delhi
Temperature in Delhi (Photo/IANS)

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is likely to get some relief from sweltering heat and high humidity as the MeT has forecast possibility of rain and thundershowers in and around Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will be partially overcast and light rain and drizzle were expected at isolated places.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was likely to hover around 36.7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi got its last shower in the final week of July.

