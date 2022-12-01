National Pollution Control Day, Know the reason, as to why it coincides with Bhopal Gas Tragedy

India observes the National Pollution Prevention Day on 2nd December, in the memory of people who have lost their lives in Bhopal Gas tragedy.

In the year, 1984, industrial accident happened in Bhopal, when gas Metthyl Isocyanate leaked on the night on 2nd December, and it killed thousands of people.

Even the whole word observes the Pollution Prevention Day on 2nd December, however, the significance of Bhopal's disaster is not taken into account with regards to global observance.

Whole India, was shook by the leakage of chemicals from the gas factory in Bhopal, on 2nd December,1984. The gas was explosive, it triggered the atmosphere in the premises and it created a caution for the need to stay away from pollution and its adverse consequences. Numerous victims suffered respiratory as well as other disorder because of high levels of environmental pollution resulted because of the above unfortunate incident.

The major objectives of the day is to spread awareness, with regards to managing as well as controlling industrial disasters, prevent the pollution produced by industrial processes of human negligence, to make people as well as industries aware about the significance of pollution control acts.

The above day also aims to bring awareness to the people about prevention of air, soil, noise and water pollution.

Even though our nation, India, is taking numerous measures control pollution, but each year, we are witnessing hazardous air quality. Every year, the residents of Delhi as well as surrounding areas tend to experience hazardous levels of air pollution at the beginning of Winter. Smoke from stubble burning in the adjoining farmland areas of the states of Haryana and Punjab, as well as fumes from both vehicles and industry, enshroud the city as lower temperatures and slower moving winds trap pollutants in the air.

Recently, it has been found that, Mumbai's AQI has been fluctuating between "extremely poor" to "poor" on the pollution scale.

Simple activities such as ditching the single use plastics, planting a sapling and caring towards its growth switching to ecofriendly alternatives, can be initial self-do steps in making the planet a better as well as healthier place to breathe in.