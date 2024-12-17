Experts Advocate for Gut Health and Inflammation Driven Research to Address Women’s Health

Calling for integrated healthcare solutions for women’s gut health, a seminar with prominent experts from various disciplines was organized by the Celiac Society of India in collaboration with Illness to Wellness and supported by Apollo Hospitals at the India Habitat Centre.

The event attracted active participation from healthcare professionals, researchers, and the general public.

Panel discussions focused on a wide range of women-specific health concerns, including hormonal imbalances, fertility, chronic conditions like PCOS, and the influence of gut microbiome health on overall well-being.

Prominent speakers included Ishi Khosla, Clinical Nutritionist; Dr. Arjun Dang, MBBS MD and Partner at Dr. Dangs Lab; Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Managing Director of Mahajan Imaging; and Dr. Chandrakant S. Pandav, President of the Indian Coalition for Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorder (ICCIDD) and Padma Shri Awardee. The discussions emphasized the need for evidence-based approaches to women's health, highlighting gut health as a key area for intervention.

Revitalizing Women’s Healthcare Framework

In her address, Ms. Ishi Khosla stressed the importance of focusing on women’s health, which plays a foundational role in families and communities. “Gut health is central to a woman’s well-being, influencing everything from hormonal balance and fertility to mental health. We need women-focused health clinics, greater inclusion in clinical trials, and more awareness to foster a healthy society. Gut health is not just a medical concern—it’s a family concern.”

Calling for a Renewed Focus on Nutrition

Mr. Anil Rajput, Chairperson of the ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, stated, “I was delighted to be a part of the Illness to Wellness program on ‘Gut Matters- Women’s Health and Gut Microbiome’ conducted by the Celiac Society of India under the dynamic leadership of Ishi Khosla. The event saw deliberations and engagement on the various dimensions of this subject. It was a pleasure to witness the tremendous clarity brought about by the top-class domain knowledge of the medical fraternity present on the occasion. I am certain, that focus on gender-specific issues and a direct interaction between the professionals and the public will go a long way in creating an increasingly informed and healthier society”.

Addressing Allergies and Intolerances

Dr. Arjun Dang discussed the growing concerns around allergies and food intolerances, which significantly impact gut health, particularly in women. He emphasized the importance of emerging diagnostic tools and the need for patients to provide comprehensive medical histories to ensure accurate diagnoses and effective treatment.

The Role of Millets in Women’s Health

In line with the growing interest in nutrition, experts advocated for the inclusion of millets in women’s diets, citing their benefits in addressing conditions like adult acne, menstrual pain, and weight loss. Due to these and other benefits, panelists called for a renewed focus on India’s Mission Millets, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, and the promotion of millet-based diets as part of a holistic approach to gut health.

Gut Health’s Impact on Birth Outcomes and Mental Well-being

The seminar also highlighted how women’s gut health can affect pregnancy outcomes, including rising cases of autism, and the overall health of both mother and child. Panelists discussed the significant link between hormonal imbalances and gut health, focusing on infertility, miscarriages, and conditions such as PCOS and thyroid disorders. Mental health, often referred to as the “second brain” connection, was also explored, with experts noting the role of diet and microbiome balance in managing anxiety and depression.

A Call for Integrative Healthcare Policies & Ayurvedic Science

The seminar concluded with a call for more inclusive healthcare strategies, integrating gut health into public health policies and advocating for budgetary allocations to improve women’s health. Panelists also stressed the need for clinical trials to better understand the specific needs of women in relation to gut health and to develop evidence-based interventions.

The Celiac Society of India continues to raise awareness about gut health and its critical role in public health initiatives. Through programs like this seminar, the Society aims to promote healthier lifestyles and address pressing health challenges across the nation.