FanCode to exclusively Livestream Andhra Premier League; KS Bharat, Hanuma Vihar to play this year’s edition

FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, will exclusively livestream the second season of the Andhra Premier League (APL). The tournament is set to take place from August 16 to 27, with 19 matches to be played at the Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh’s top stars like Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat and Ricky Bhui will be amongst the players taking part this year.

Cricket fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, WatchO and www.fancode.com.

Six teams that will take part include Godavari Titans, Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers, Rayalaseema Kings, Vizag Warriors, and Uttarandhra Lions. All teams will compete in a round-robin format with top four teams proceeding to the playoffs.

Ricky Bhui will lead the charge for the Bezawada Tigers, with Shoib Khan as his vice-captain. Some of the other names in action include C.R. Gnaneshwar, Shaik Rasheed, and Ashwin Hebbar. Hanuma Vihari fetched the maximum amount in this year's auction, going for Rs. 660,000.

With this league, FanCode will continue strengthening its offering of regional leagues. It recently streamed the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Uttarakhand Premier League, Sher-E-Punjab T20 Trophy, Maharashtra Premier League and is currently streaming the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy.