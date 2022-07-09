Fashion Day
Highlights
Fashion Day offers anyone and everyone the opportunity to wear what they like, whether serious or playful, and express themselves however they choose!
The idea of style and fashion has been around for centuries.
Perhaps even when humans first began to wear clothes, the cave women would see who had the nicest-looking fur pelt! From Ancient Rome to Ancient Egypt, from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance, fashion and dress have been a vital part of high society.
