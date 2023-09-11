Akshata Murty’s minimalist saree look after the G20 meeting was a true celebration of simplicity

For the past three days, the state capital, Delhi, had been packed with foreign dignitaries who had come to attend the G20 meeting from far and wide. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also participated in the event with his wife, Akshata Murty, who gave the world some stellar fashion moments every time she was seen in public during the event. Murty, a venture capitalist and designer, sported a completely stunning look throughout, but her saree look left an undeniable mark in the hearts of everyone around her.

Everyone gasped, from fashion critics to fashion enthusiasts, as Akshata Murty bid adieu to her homeland, India, on Sunday. Time she stood still when the First Lady of Great Britain appeared in her most ethereal sari.

The 43-year-old was seen wearing a beautiful silk saree from the shelves of celebrated local brand Raw Mango. Wrapped in six meters of pure elegance, Akshata's chosen outfit seemed like the perfect piece to commemorate the last day of her visit to India. Her innate grace and charm were her most important accessories that took her appearance to the next level, making her a true fashion icon as she climbed the plane's stairs to fly to the United Kingdom.

Returning to her appearance, the saree she had donned featured aari embroidery and peacock motifs, which were subtle but extremely eye-catching. Her gold and pink hues looked heavenly on her as she teamed the saree with a matching blouse of the same colour. What has surprised fashion lovers worldwide is Akshata's appreciation and love for Indian handlooms and her wise decision to choose a fairly sustainable Indian fashion brand.

Every look reflected her humble upbringing and beliefs and showed the world that simplicity is always key. Akshata went ahead and chose gold and diamond pendants to match the saree and completed her gorgeous look with a small bindi. She wore her hair in a pretty bun, and the choice to go bare-faced and without a hint of makeup was phenomenal, a choice that smacked of pure confidence and self-love.