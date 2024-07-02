Alanna Panday’s Maternity Fashion: A New Standard of Elegance

Alanna Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, is expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray. She has been making waves in the fashion world with her exquisite maternity style, serving as an inspiration for expectant mothers everywhere. Recently, she shared a new set of photos that once again showcased her flair for fashionable maternity wear.

Stunning in Sheer Pink

In her latest Instagram post, Alanna Panday donned a butterfly set from the brand Work From Beach Be Like. The outfit featured a baby pink crochet bralette embellished with sequins and complemented by white netted full sleeves. She paired it with a matching skirt, designed with tie-on detailing at the sides and a low waist that elegantly highlighted her baby bump. Alanna accessorized with solitaire studs and held a flower bouquet, adding a refreshing touch to her overall look.

Glowing Makeup and Sleek Hair

Alanna's makeup for the photoshoot featured a dewy base, accentuating her natural pregnancy glow. She styled her hair in a sleek, poker-straight manner, completing her sophisticated appearance.

Instagram Inspiration for Moms-to-Be

Alanna's Instagram account is a source of inspiration for expectant mothers seeking fashionable maternity wear. In one post, she posed confidently in a light pink mini-dress that showcased her baby bump. The dress had a strapless neckline adorned with roses and a bow detail, which she paired with a white mini handbag and sleek, center-parted hair.

Chic in a White Co-Ord Set

In another stylish ensemble, Alanna wore a white co-ord set featuring a bow bralette with puffy sleeves and a plunging neckline, along with a stretchable skirt with gathered fabric. She accessorized with a choker necklace adorned with a large flower, kept her makeup natural, and styled her hair partially tied back with strands framing her face.

Alanna Panday continues to redefine maternity fashion, inspiring moms-to-be to embrace their pregnancies with style and confidence.