Live
- Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray withdraws from singles, David Goffin gets entry into main draw
- Majhi announces two-day holiday for Rath Yatra
- Five Ukrainian fighter jets ruined in missile attack: Russia
- Your favourite pani puri may increase risk of cancer, asthma & more
- Dilraju Productions announces new film ‘Janaka AitheGanaka’starring Suhas
- Houthis claim fresh attacks against four cargo ships
- Raima Sen makes a comeback with hard-hitting historical drama ‘MaaKaali’
- BJP alleges involvement of Karnataka CM in land scam, Siddaramaiah refutes allegations
- Ram Charan’s production starring Nikhil ‘The India House’kickstarts shooting
- Nearly half of Punjab’s crop residue machine users continue to burn loose straw: Study
Just In
Alanna Panday’s Maternity Fashion: A New Standard of Elegance
Alanna Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, is expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray.
Alanna Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday, is expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray. She has been making waves in the fashion world with her exquisite maternity style, serving as an inspiration for expectant mothers everywhere. Recently, she shared a new set of photos that once again showcased her flair for fashionable maternity wear.
Stunning in Sheer Pink
In her latest Instagram post, Alanna Panday donned a butterfly set from the brand Work From Beach Be Like. The outfit featured a baby pink crochet bralette embellished with sequins and complemented by white netted full sleeves. She paired it with a matching skirt, designed with tie-on detailing at the sides and a low waist that elegantly highlighted her baby bump. Alanna accessorized with solitaire studs and held a flower bouquet, adding a refreshing touch to her overall look.
Glowing Makeup and Sleek Hair
Alanna's makeup for the photoshoot featured a dewy base, accentuating her natural pregnancy glow. She styled her hair in a sleek, poker-straight manner, completing her sophisticated appearance.
Instagram Inspiration for Moms-to-Be
Alanna's Instagram account is a source of inspiration for expectant mothers seeking fashionable maternity wear. In one post, she posed confidently in a light pink mini-dress that showcased her baby bump. The dress had a strapless neckline adorned with roses and a bow detail, which she paired with a white mini handbag and sleek, center-parted hair.
Chic in a White Co-Ord Set
In another stylish ensemble, Alanna wore a white co-ord set featuring a bow bralette with puffy sleeves and a plunging neckline, along with a stretchable skirt with gathered fabric. She accessorized with a choker necklace adorned with a large flower, kept her makeup natural, and styled her hair partially tied back with strands framing her face.
Alanna Panday continues to redefine maternity fashion, inspiring moms-to-be to embrace their pregnancies with style and confidence.