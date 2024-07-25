Asal By Abu Sandeep &Mard By Abu Sandeep Rani Aur Raj Kumar

ASAL and Mard by Abu Sandeep showcased in New Delhi for the first time at Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands Limited. Celebrities Taha Shah Badussha and Wamiqa Gabbi made the most marvellous muses for the young labels.

Abu Sandeep are known for never doing things the ordinary way and this show was no different. With ‘Disco Mujra’ as the music genre, they presented their art amidst a massive Haveli-inspired backdrop (decor from Abhinav Bhagat Events) infused with the madness of modern flair. Stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh introduced the show with her quintessential humour and an original soundtrack with musician duo Akshay and IP became the perfect music for the show. The featured songs are “Ghana Chowdhary”, “Sharam Da Chola”, “Haari Re”, “Cake” and “Snow”. GK Chudiwala’s intricate fine jewellery complemented the garments.

Wamiqa Gabbi vowed the audience while opening the show in an Ivory Trail Lehenga from the ‘Botanical Bloom’ line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. She closed the show as a regal bride in a Red Lehenga from the ‘Bridal Gota’ collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi and encrusted with crystals.



Taha Shah Badussha stole hearts in an olive silk tissue long kurta sparkling with crystal encrusted flying birds. It was paired with brocade flared pants that were relaxed, yet regal. In another appearance, he was opulence personified in a brocade pant with a dramatic textile drape adorned in Zardozi embroidery. His ensemble was finished with a matching Zardozi belt.

The collection married a new perspective with the beauty of everything old - that is, textiles, embroideries, clothes and the haveli as backdrop. The collection delved deep into our rich archives to curate a series of ranges that paid homage to the impeccable craftsmanship and time-honoured heritage of original designs by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Abu Sandeep “We aim to celebrate the spirit of love between modern couples, a bride who carries her cultural heritage with ease and pride, and a regal groom who exudes contemporary sophistication in a modern spirit, thus harmonising the old with the new to create the ideal wardrobe for their big day!” Vatsal Mittal of GK Chudiwalas remarks “The entire team at GKChudiwalas is buzzing with excitement to be collaborating with the titans of the industry, Abu and Sandeep, as we unveil our jewellery collection for this wedding season with their young labels - Asal and Mard, which deeply resonate with our vision. We’re confident that this collection will ignite the world and we eagerly await this showcase.”





Taha Shah Badussha says: "Collaborating with Abu Sandeep was an absolute dream come true. Their creativity is a constant source of inspiration. Mard by Abu Sandeep immersed me in a glamorous universe, enhancing my style with unmatched elegance and flair.”



Wamiqa Gabbi comments, “I’m thrilled to have been a part of this beautiful show by ASAL by Abu Sandeep. They surely know how to make a woman feel beautiful. Everything was so dreamy. I'm going to cherish this experience forever and someday be a real ASAL bride too!"

The Collection: ‘ASAL’, the bridal womenswear label, launched a majestic new range titled ‘Asal Bride’. The inspiration behind this year’s collection emanates from Abu Sandeep’s continued desire to blend heritage with modern elegance. The intention is to honour today’s bride by harmonizing the old with the new.

Other ranges within the collection acknowledge the desire that for the grand Indian wedding, everybody wants to dress up - and they should.

For ‘The Regal Groom of Mard’, the inspiration finds its roots in how men no longer shy away from dressing their maximal best. They love being equal recipients of adoration and attention and it’s no longer just about the bride. The entire family takes centerstage and that’s where the fun truly lies.

As for the details, embroideries reign supreme, with Resham threads weaving intricate patterns in a kaleidoscope of colors, while mirrors add glamour and radiance to ensembles. Classics are reinvented – front open jackets with embroideries and sherwanis boasting dramatic borders. The linings are a playground of complexity, featuring intricate prints and finishes that elevate each garment to new heights.

Both labels feature the level of craftsmanship that is always found in the couture atelier of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. From abundant materials to embellishments galore, every garment celebrates festive glamour with Abu Sandeep’s intricate cultural insight.

