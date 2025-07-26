Live
Bollywood-Inspired Green Saree Looks to Grace Your Hariyali Teej Celebration
Celebrate Hariyali Teej in style by taking fashion cues from Bollywood divas who dazzle in elegant and festive green sarees.
Hariyali Teej is a cherished festival that signifies the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising love, commitment, and nature’s prosperity. The word "Hariyali" translates to "greenery," making shades of green the color of the day. Women across the country dress in vibrant green outfits to honour this occasion, embracing the spirit of growth and harmony with nature.
This year, elevate your festive look with a touch of Bollywood glamour. From silk classics to modern drapes, Bollywood's leading ladies have served up some unforgettable green saree moments that are ideal for Hariyali Teej. Here’s a look at some standout styles that you can draw inspiration from:
Madhuri Dixit – Timeless Grace
Madhuri Dixit brings a regal charm in a deep green saree adorned with intricate embroidery on the border and blouse. The rich fabric and detailed work highlight her graceful persona, making it a classic choice for those who want a traditional yet polished look.
Shilpa Shetty – Modern Glamour
Shilpa Shetty dazzles in a parrot green chiffon saree, paired effortlessly with a halter-neck, embellished blouse. The sleek drape and modern styling make this a perfect pick for fashion-forward women looking to blend tradition with trend.
Rashmika Mandanna – Luxe Appeal
Rashmika Mandanna’s bottle green satin saree radiates elegance and sophistication. The smooth satin sheen, combined with a sparkling sequined blouse, creates a luxurious vibe that’s ideal for festive gatherings.
Pooja Hegde – Traditional Charm
Pooja Hegde stuns in a rich green silk saree with hints of blue. She pairs it with a contrasting solid blouse, gajra-adorned hair, and traditional jewellery, offering a look that honours age-old customs with a refreshing touch.
Kiara Advani – Floral Fantasy
Kiara Advani embraces festive florals with a green chikankari saree, featuring a delicate embellished border. Her matching floral blouse completes the ethereal look, perfect for celebrating love, nature, and beauty.
Whether you’re drawn to timeless classics or contemporary silhouettes, these Bollywood-inspired saree looks can help you shine this Hariyali Teej while honouring the cultural richness of the festival.