Bollywood-Inspired Green Saree Looks to Grace Your Hariyali Teej Celebration

Hariyali Teej is a cherished festival that signifies the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising love, commitment, and nature’s prosperity. The word "Hariyali" translates to "greenery," making shades of green the color of the day. Women across the country dress in vibrant green outfits to honour this occasion, embracing the spirit of growth and harmony with nature.

This year, elevate your festive look with a touch of Bollywood glamour. From silk classics to modern drapes, Bollywood's leading ladies have served up some unforgettable green saree moments that are ideal for Hariyali Teej. Here’s a look at some standout styles that you can draw inspiration from:

Madhuri Dixit – Timeless Grace

Madhuri Dixit brings a regal charm in a deep green saree adorned with intricate embroidery on the border and blouse. The rich fabric and detailed work highlight her graceful persona, making it a classic choice for those who want a traditional yet polished look.