Celebrating 10th National Handloom Day in 2024: Know the date, theme, history, significance and more

National Handloom Day, celebrated annually on August 7, honours the dedication and expertise of weavers who contribute significantly to India's handloom sector. This day emphasizes the preservation of India's cultural and traditional heritage through the work of these skilled artisans. It also aims to enhance recognition and financial stability for craftspeople and weavers. India's reputation for handloom work is evident in its clothing, with the Banarasi saree from the Banaras region and the Chanderi saree from central India being particularly renowned.

Global Significance of Indian Handlooms

The carpet industry of the eastern region of India enjoys immense popularity in America and Europe, underscoring its global importance. National Handloom Day also serves as a platform to advocate for the economic empowerment of craftspeople and weavers, focusing on initiatives that promote their financial stability. These initiatives include fair trade practices, improved market access, and government support to ensure artisans receive fair compensation and can sustain their livelihoods while preserving India's handloom heritage.

National Handloom Day 2024: Date and Theme

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7. In 2024, it falls on a Wednesday. While the official theme for 2024 is yet to be announced, last year’s theme was "Handlooms for Sustainable Fashion," highlighting the importance of handloom weaving as an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to machine-made fabrics.

History and Significance

National Handloom Day was first celebrated in 2015, with the aim of honouring the handloom sector's contributions to India's cultural heritage and supporting the livelihoods of the country's weavers. The date, August 7, was chosen to commemorate a significant event in India's struggle for independence. On this day in 1905, during the first phase of the Swadeshi Movement, the Bengal province launched a boycott of British-made textiles. This movement aimed to revive the Indian handloom industry, which had suffered due to the influx of foreign textiles and the decline of traditional weaving practices.

The Swadeshi Movement, led by figures like Mahatma Gandhi, promoted the use of Indian-made goods, including handloom fabrics, to foster self-reliance and economic independence. This movement played a crucial role in India’s broader freedom struggle and highlighted the importance of the handloom sector. National Handloom Day continues this legacy, recognising the vital role of weavers in preserving traditional weaving techniques and promoting sustainable practices. The day celebrates the craft skills and cultural significance of handloom textiles while focusing on improving the economic conditions and welfare of weavers across the country.

Virasat: Celebrating the 10th National Handloom Day

To mark the 10th National Handloom Day in 2024, a fortnight-long exhibition titled ‘VIRASAT’ is being held at Handloom Haat in Janpath, starting on August 3. Hosted by the National Handloom Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC) under the Ministry of Textiles, this handloom expo runs until August 16. ‘VIRASAT’ continues the tradition of celebrating handloom and handicrafts from previous years, serving as a platform to connect handloom weavers and artisans from across India with the market.

Activities and Highlights at Virasat

Visitors can explore the exhibition daily from 11 am to 8 pm, where they will find handloom products from various exotic regions of India available for display and purchase. The event features 75 stalls for weavers and artisans to sell their products directly, workshops on natural dyes, Kasturi cotton, design, and exports, as well as folk dances, regional cuisines, and more. This comprehensive event not only celebrates India’s rich handloom heritage but also calls for greater recognition and support for the handloom industry, blending traditional weaving techniques with modern designs.