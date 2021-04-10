Cover your arms in a sleeveless dress

As soon as warm weather hits, sleeves disappear. If you hate the idea of exposing your arms, here's our round up of alternatives to going sleeveless.

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to avoid the sleeveless look, even when the sun is shining; not least is the desire to prevent sunburn

But here are few options you need to find the summer outfits that suit your needs.

Bodysuit

Shaped like a swimming costume but with poppers to make calls of nature a doddle, the bodysuit has been enjoying a comeback of late, with options ranging from muted colours to wild patterns and pretty florals.

If you've ever found yourself having to nip to a quiet corner in order to tug and smooth your under layer out so it lays flat beneath your dress, you'll love the way a bodysuit stays pulled taut over your torso.

Shirt or blouse

If you have a shirt that you would usually need to wear with a camisole or vest top underneath in order to protect your dignity, you might be able to double its usage by wearing it underneath your dress.

If it's made from a very sheer material, it won't make you overheat, but it will keep your arms covered.

Of course, this trick won't work with every type of dress, as the overall look will depend on the neckline, but it's a safe bet to assume you'd be able to pair a sheer blouse with a round or V-neck, halter or boat neck dress without a problem.

Wingz

Wingz are a sleeved undergarment that can be worn with any neckline.

Wingz are generally all year round; in winter they are more about style but when designing the summer range, my focus was on providing arm coverage without the extra heat and discomfort that a conventional shrug or cardigan brings.