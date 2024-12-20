  • Menu
Desire Designer Exhibition: Fashion Extravaganza

Desire Designer Exhibition: Fashion Extravaganza
Highlights

The Desire Designer Exhibition is set to take place from December 19th to 21st, 2024, at the luxurious Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Known for its exquisite fashion and lifestyle offerings, this grand event will feature top master designers showcasing festive and wedding special collections, contemporary designer jewelry, chic footwear, stylized garments, and elegant household articles.

The exhibition is expected to attract a diverse crowd, including celebrities, fashion enthusiasts, models, and influencers. Organizers promise a truly unique experience filled with exclusive ensembles and creative accessories, making it a must-attend event for fashion lovers.

