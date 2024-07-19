Live
- Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20
- Low sodium in older adults a major health concern, say experts
- Microsoft Windows Outage: How to Resolve the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) Issue Due to CrowdStrike Bug
- Depression set to cross coast near Puri
- Sharvari on being a part of spy universe: I’m like a ball of energy right now
- Retail sales surge in India amid high disposable incomes, rising consumption
- With an eye on Assembly elections, NCP goes pink for bright prospects
- Maternal Zika infection may have long-term effects on babies' immune system
- Godavari in spate, heavy rain hits normal life in Andhra Pradesh
- Forex inflows from NRIs surge 4-fold to $2.7 bn in April-May
Just In
Deviyani looks like lava with a shift in style
Known for her bold fashion choices and sizzling swimwear, Deviyani has surprised fans with a stunning shift in style. The actress recently turned...
Known for her bold fashion choices and sizzling swimwear, Deviyani has surprised fans with a stunning shift in style. The actress recently turned heads by donning a luxurious maroon lehenga, a departure from her usual daring looks. The ensemble, which features a low-cut bralette with maroon and white details, perfectly accentuates her curves. Her cascading curls and a unique forehead ornament add a touch of cultural elegance to her striking appearance.
Deviyani's confidence shines through as she flaunts her look, complemented by matching heels. This transformation showcases her versatility and ability to captivate in both traditional and modern attire. Accompanying her look, Deviyani shared a fiery caption: “Don’t just be hot, be lava.” This unexpected fashion choice has delighted fans, revealing a new, elegant side to Deviyani that proves she can set trends in any style.