  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Deviyani looks like lava with a shift in style

Deviyani looks like lava with a shift in style
x
Highlights

Known for her bold fashion choices and sizzling swimwear, Deviyani has surprised fans with a stunning shift in style. The actress recently turned...

Known for her bold fashion choices and sizzling swimwear, Deviyani has surprised fans with a stunning shift in style. The actress recently turned heads by donning a luxurious maroon lehenga, a departure from her usual daring looks. The ensemble, which features a low-cut bralette with maroon and white details, perfectly accentuates her curves. Her cascading curls and a unique forehead ornament add a touch of cultural elegance to her striking appearance.

Deviyani's confidence shines through as she flaunts her look, complemented by matching heels. This transformation showcases her versatility and ability to captivate in both traditional and modern attire. Accompanying her look, Deviyani shared a fiery caption: “Don’t just be hot, be lava.” This unexpected fashion choice has delighted fans, revealing a new, elegant side to Deviyani that proves she can set trends in any style.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X