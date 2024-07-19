Deviyani looks like lava with a shift in style

Known for her bold fashion choices and sizzling swimwear, Deviyani has surprised fans with a stunning shift in style. The actress recently turned heads by donning a luxurious maroon lehenga, a departure from her usual daring looks. The ensemble, which features a low-cut bralette with maroon and white details, perfectly accentuates her curves. Her cascading curls and a unique forehead ornament add a touch of cultural elegance to her striking appearance.

Deviyani's confidence shines through as she flaunts her look, complemented by matching heels. This transformation showcases her versatility and ability to captivate in both traditional and modern attire. Accompanying her look, Deviyani shared a fiery caption: “Don’t just be hot, be lava.” This unexpected fashion choice has delighted fans, revealing a new, elegant side to Deviyani that proves she can set trends in any style.