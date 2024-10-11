  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style > Fashion

Disha once again proves she’s B-town bombshell

Disha once again proves she’s B-town bombshell
x
Highlights

Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani is making waves on social media with her stunning cover for Peacock magazine.

Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani is making waves on social media with her stunning cover for Peacock magazine. The actress’s captivating photos, aptly captioned “Star on Fleek,” highlight her undeniable beauty and toned physique, leaving fans in awe.

Dressed in a stylish black sleeveless dress, Disha exudes confidence and allure. Her glossy makeup and flowing open hair complement the look, creating a sultry and mesmerizing image. The actress’s sensual poses and captivating gaze further enhance her appeal, showcasing her status as a true fashion icon in the industry. With this latest photoshoot, Disha proves once again why she is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after stars.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick