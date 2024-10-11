Live
Disha once again proves she’s B-town bombshell
Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani is making waves on social media with her stunning cover for Peacock magazine. The actress’s captivating photos, aptly captioned “Star on Fleek,” highlight her undeniable beauty and toned physique, leaving fans in awe.
Dressed in a stylish black sleeveless dress, Disha exudes confidence and allure. Her glossy makeup and flowing open hair complement the look, creating a sultry and mesmerizing image. The actress’s sensual poses and captivating gaze further enhance her appeal, showcasing her status as a true fashion icon in the industry. With this latest photoshoot, Disha proves once again why she is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after stars.
