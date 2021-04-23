Effortless styling this summer

The warmth of the summer sun, bright captivating hues in the sky, golden nectar from mangoes dripping across a child's chin, bees buzzing by; The first feeling of cool gushing waves dancing across our feet amidst the scorching sand, a romantic rendezvous with the relaxing weather- it's the season of undying love, oh could summer last forever?



In an versatile concept, FabIndia Apparel is all set to launch 'The Fab Summer of 2021' Collection, within which the brand is carrying 5 multifaceted capsule collections. The first to be launched online and across the 330 retail outlets established by the brand across the country is the 'Endless Summer' collection. Adorning deep rooted values of sustainability, the brand actively engages with sustaining traditional practices in various craft clusters using natural or regenerated fabrics.

On offer are majoritarily soft and breathable cottons, lightweight linens- perfect for stylish summer looks and pastel cot-silks for formal or occasion wear.Doused with Soothing summer colours, liberally used on whites and broken-whites on light-weight cottons, Black-n-white monochromes, Soft Pastel shades with Metallic accents, Natural Indigos, madder reds and earthy mustards for a craft repertoire form the colour spectrum of the collection; a refreshing treat to the eyes.

How to style your outfits this summer?



Opt for airy silhouettes

This Summer of 2021 is the summer to be safe, relax, focus on your health and take care of yourself. Opt for styles that give the body room to breathe and make your feel comfortable. Think apparel like caftans, comfy dresses, A-line kurtas and tunics.

Steer clear of dark colours



Adorn bold or pastel hues that reflect the sun's rays as opposed to reflecting them-causing people to feel hot. Pastels, whites, pop colours are your best friends this season.

Wear outfits made from breathable fabrics



Cotton is Kind! Cotton is King! Stay away from polyester, nylon and heavier fabrics to remain cool.

Choose sleeveless styles



Go airy and breathable; opt for sleeveless ensembles to ensure maximum air flow.

Linen pants vs jeans



Ditch the denims, go for lighter materials- airy linen pants are a phenomenal alternative to adorn in order to feel cool and breezy.

Off shoulder styles



A chic yet comfortable style to ramp up your summer look could be spectacular off shoulder garments.

Opt for effortless accessorizing



Hats are you best friends this summer. Block the harsh summer rays while making a statement with a classic hat.

Focus on the correct footwear



Slippers, sandals, flip flops are great options to stay stylish and comfortable this season

Layer your ensembles



From cotton cover ups to stylish dusters, layer your outfits for optimum sun protection without facing the heat wave.

Confidence is key



Stay Safe and wear your confidence, regardless of your outfit choices