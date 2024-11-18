Elevate Your Style: Handpicked Luxury Fashion & Accessories

Discover the finest in contemporary fashion with these meticulously curated pieces that blend elegance, sustainability, and timeless charm. From tailored black suits to eco-friendly Khadi shirts, luxurious velvet slip-ons, and intricately designed cufflinks, each item exudes sophistication and craftsmanship. Perfect for cocktail events, business meetings, or casual outings, these wardrobe essentials cater to diverse style preferences. Enhance your ensemble with vibrant pocket squares, handcrafted brooches, and unique accessories that showcase heritage artistry and modern finesse. Explore these versatile pieces to create a statement look that resonates with your individuality.

Black Corduroy Plain Placement Embroidered Suit Set on Aza Fashions





Exude understated elegance in this Black Corduroy Plain Placement Embroidered Suit Set, designed for a sleek, modern look. Featuring a tailored black suit with metal button detailing along the front, this three-piece ensemble is paired with a shirt kurta and coordinating pants, creating a sophisticated statement perfect for cocktail events and receptions. The notched collar and full sleeves enhance the suit’s timeless appeal, while the soft corduroy fabric, complemented by satin lining, ensures a luxurious feel and a relaxed fit.

Price: Rs 28,800

Nix Uni by Terra Luna





Layer up in style with The Light Quilted Gilet, a perfect blend of sustainability and sophistication. Crafted from 100% organic Khadi cotton, this gilet is hand-spun and handwoven by skilled artisans in Amreli, Gujarat, using traditional, non-electric spinning wheels and looms—ensuring a zero carbon footprint. The soft, organic fabric offers both comfort and warmth, while the lining made from 100% recycled polyester adds an eco-conscious touch. This versatile piece is perfect for layering, making it a stylish yet sustainable addition to any wardrobe.

Price: 5,999

Pink Linen Cotton Embroidery Coral Shirt on Aza Fashions





The Pink Linen Cotton Embroidery Coral Shirt is a chic, hand-dyed piece crafted from breathable linen cotton, ideal for a refined yet relaxed look. This half-sleeve shirt features delicate coral beaded and silk thread embroidered details that add a pop of texture and elegance to the soft pink hue. Designed with a lapel collar, it’s perfect for pairing with both casual and dressier bottoms for versatile styling.

Price: Rs 11,500

Dante (Khadi) by Terra Luna





A timeless addition to your wardrobe, the Dante (Khadi) Town Collar Shirt effortlessly transitions from day to night. Crafted from 100% organic Khadi cotton, this slim-fit shirt is made from lightweight Khadi fabric, offering breathability and comfort throughout the day. The town collar adds a refined, contemporary touch, while the concealed placket ensures a sleek, minimalist look. Whether paired with trousers for a business meeting or dressed down for an evening out, this versatile piece is a perfect fusion of classic style and modern design.

Price: Rs 5,499

Black Velvet Slip-On Shoes on Aza Fashions





Step into elegance with these Black Velvet Slip-On Shoes, featuring luxurious gold-toned cutdana ray embroidery that exudes sophistication. Crafted from rich velvet with a leather lining for added comfort, these shoes are designed for both style and ease. The sleek 1-inch heel offers just the right amount of lift, making them ideal for formal occasions or special evenings. Weighing 800 grams, these slip-ons combine substance with style for a truly refined addition to your wardrobe.

Price: Rs 11,399

Red Print Pocket Square And Brooch Kit on Aza Fashions





The Red Independence Kit is a refined set featuring two silk pocket squares in striking Mughal-inspired prints, complemented by a handcrafted faux-leather brooch with a metallic crest. This vibrant red collection merges heritage artistry with contemporary elegance, making it an ideal choice for those who value classic sophistication. Crafted from silk and leatherette, it’s a standout accessory that requires only a soft, dry cloth for upkeep.

Price: Rs 5,500

Gold Forest Wonder Carved Cufflink on Aza Fashions





These antique gold-tone cufflinks feature intricate floral carvings, adding a touch of timeless elegance to any attire. Crafted from brass with exquisite carved detailing, they radiate a classic charm that suits both traditional and modern looks. A perfect accessory to elevate your style, these cufflinks should be kept away from harsh chemicals and moisture to maintain their luster. Note: The outfit worn by the model is not for sale.

Price: 3,099