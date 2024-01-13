Live
Elevating Your Makar Sankranti Style with Fashionable Outfits
Makar Sankranti, a festival that marks the transition of winter to spring, calls for a wardrobe that reflects the vibrancy of the season. Embrace the Boho spirit and radiate style with these seven fashionable outfits that seamlessly blend comfort and trendiness for your Makar Sankranti celebrations:
Boho Dress
Embrace the carefree Boho vibe with a flowing Boho dress. Opt for floral prints, tiered silhouettes, or lace details for a whimsical and feminine look. Complete the ensemble with ankle boots, a wide-brimmed hat, and layered accessories to exude Boho radiance.
Floral Saree
Embrace the timeless charm of a floral saree for a traditional yet Boho-inspired look. Choose a saree with vibrant floral patterns and pair it with a contrasting blouse. Add some bohemian jewellery, like layered necklaces and statement earrings, to enhance the overall aesthetic. You can find variety of options from Navyasa by Liva.
Coordset
Start your festive journey with a chic coordset. Whether it’s a matching crop top and palazzo pants or a coordinated skirt and blouse, a coordset provides a put-together look with a touch of Boho charm. Choose vibrant prints or earthy tones to capture the essence of the festival.
Embroidered Denim Shirt Dress
When it comes to infusing Boho bliss into your Makar Sankranti celebrations, a denim dress can be a versatile and stylish choice. You can find variety of options from Lee Cooper. Combining the casual charm of denim with the free-spirited vibe of Boho fashion, a denim dress can effortlessly elevate your festive look.
Kurta Set
Elevate your Boho ensemble by incorporating traditional flair with a vibrant kurta set. Opt for a kurta adorned with detailed embroidery or mirror work, and seamlessly pair it with wide-legged palazzo pants for a harmonious fusion of style. Introduce the luxurious touch of Liva fabric into the mix, ensuring not just style but also comfort in every step.