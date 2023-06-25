Enhance your beauty with earthly accessories

Have you ever adorn yourself with “clay ornaments”? Yes, you heard me right. Clay ornaments have set up a new trend in fashion accessories among women. The well known name for these ornaments “Terracotta” reminds you of history, especially the Harappan civilization. The word “Terracotta” in Italian means “cooked earth” as it is made from natural clay and is reddish brown in colour. This ancient handicraft continues to thrive in India and set up a unique spot among modern accessories.



Earlier, Terracotta was mainly used for creating pots, sculptures, toys and constructing homes but during recent times, it made its way into accessories like jewellery, bangles and smoking pipes. The art is mostly popular in Gujarat, Pushkar (Rajasthan) and Bishnupur (West Bengal). Gujarat is considered as the hub of remarkable terracotta craftsmanship. The designs are mostly inspired by nature and depicts flowers, animals and leaves. However, the designs undergo a change by shifting to traditional motifs and other elaborate patterns. The jewellery gives us an earthly appeal and women can adorn them on all occasions.



The clay ornaments make exotic dressing style when worn with traditional dresses especially by people living in rural and tribal societies. The process of making terracotta jewellery is a long and labor intensive technique as one needs to mold the clay into a desired shape and bake under the sun till it hardens . Following, the molds are then glazed for a lustrous appearance.



Though there is a stiff competition between Terracotta jewellery and modern jewellery, terracotta craftsmen are diversifying the craft to produce new innovative products that beautifully brings out the fusion of old with new. Apart from its unique fashion features, there are numerous benefits of adorning this earthly jewellery. They are

♦ Durable and Waterproof

♦ Eco Friendly

♦ Non allergic to skin

♦ Available at cheaper price

♦ Wide varieties of shapes, designs and colours

Despite its benefits there is one disadvantage especially their maintenance, the clay ornaments are not sturdy as compared to other accessories because they are easily breakable. Due to this, you need to handle them with care. Moreover, you need to wipe them with a moist cotton cloth after every wear to look new and avoid keeping them with other accessories to prevent scratches. Though they are water resistant, it is more desirable to avoid the ornaments to come in contact with water, cosmetics, alcohols and other chemicals.



The allure of terracotta ornaments lies not only in their artistic craftsmanship but also in their cultural significance and eco-conscious appeal. As this ancient craft continues to thrive, it reminds us of the beauty that can be found in reminiscing the past while embracing the present. Terracotta jewellery truly embodies the essence of timeless elegance and individuality.