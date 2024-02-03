Live
Explore 5 Fashionable Celebrity-Inspired Outfits Featuring Stylish Oversized Denim Pieces!
These Bollywood-inspired oversized denim looks showcase the diversity of styles within the industry, allowing you to experiment and infuse a touch of Bollywood glamour into your own wardrobe.
Bohemian Vibes with Alia Bhatt: Embrace Alia Bhatt’s boho-chic style by opting for oversized denim overalls or a jumpsuit. Layer a colorful, patterned blouse underneath and accessorize with statement earrings and ankle boots. Alia’s carefree and vibrant style will give you a playful yet trendy look.
Feminine Grunge with Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra Jonas effortlessly blends femininity with an edgy vibe. Choose oversized denim pieces like a distressed jacket or boyfriend jeans and pair them with a lacy camisole or a floral blouse. Add some chunky boots and bold accessories to infuse a bit of grunge into the ensemble.
Street Style Edge with Kareena Kapoor Khan: Get inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s urban chic style by pairing an oversized denim jacket with distressed jeans. Combine this with a graphic tee and ankle boots for that effortlessly cool street style vibe. Don’t forget oversized sunglasses to complete the look with a touch of Bollywood glamour.
Retro Glam with Karishma Kapoor: Channel Karishma’s timeless elegance by pairing high-waisted oversized denim flared pants with a tucked-in classic black or white Tshirt. Add a wide belt to cinch the waist and throw on oversized sunglasses for a touch of retro glam. This look is perfect for a brunch date or a casual day out.
Casual Coolness with Anushka Sharma: Follow Anushka Sharma’s lead in achieving a laid-back yet stylish ensemble. Opt for oversized denim shorts paired with a relaxed-fit graphic tee or a casual blouse. Tie the look together with white sneakers and a messy bun for that easy-breezy, casual coolness.