Fashion Trends For 2020

Fashion trends are always changing. The clothes we wear depend on the season, but we are inspired by what the celebrities are wearing and what we see in fashion shows.

Although, everyday people can't afford buying clothes from famous designers, if you know what items are preferred and how to match them, then you can easily recreate expensive outfits.

UPCOMING PRIME TRENDS FOR THE UPCOMING YEAR 2020:

Shoes worn over pants

Whether you're walking to the office or having brunch with friends, you can wrap a pair of strappy heels around the ankle of your cigarette pants, jeans, or slacks.

Complete the look with a matching jacket, coat, or an off-the-shoulder blouse. This is a refreshing take on a classic style that is sure to turn heads.

Oversised victorian sleeves

Take it back to the 18th century with the Victorian-inspired sleeves. Its oversiSed shape creates the illusion of a slimmer waist and adds an instant feminine touch to your ensemble.

Opt for soft colours during spring or unleash your inner gothic princess in black or grey. It is also a great time to pull out your vintage '80s puff sleeve looks – it's a style that keeps coming back!

Faux leather jumpsuits and boilersuits

Elevate your entire wardrobe by rocking a pleather jumpsuit. These versatile and edgy one-pieces act as a whole outfit from one garment and are so cute that you can wear them to any event!

Unleash your inner Barbie with an all-pink getup, or channel a biker-chic aesthetic by keeping it cool in black. Complete the look with a belt bag and stunning boots or sandals, and you'll rule the world.

Matching printed tops and stockings

Keep it consistent with a pair of matching tops and stockings. No matter what your style is – from girly to punk – you can rock a cool pattern with confidence.

Stand out from the crowd in varying shades of print, or streamline your entire ensemble with the one tone. It's an easy way to create a memorable and sleek outfit.

Square-toed heels

Put a twist on the traditional heel with a square-toe style. While it still lengthens your legs, it adds a special touch to your ensemble in a unique way.

Keep your feet free with sandals or transition into the colder months with a pair of ankle booties. It is a funky and fresh way to complete an outfit, any time of the year.

Bucket-style bags

Secure your products in style in a bucket bag. Originated by Louis Vuitton in 1932 to keep champagne fresh, now they're the hottest accessory trend.

With a long body and round shape, these handbags offer a lot of room, and they're incredibly cute. Match the shade to the rest of your outfit or make a statement by wearing a completely different color. It's easy to complete an ensemble with this style, and its practical too.

Oversised gold chain necklaces

This is a trend that never goes out of fashion – the gold chain necklace. This season opt for an oversized style to your ensemble.

These accessories compliment any outfit, no matter where you're headed. Wear it alone or with a collection of other jewels, and you won't need anything else.

You could even rock it with two or more chains for a dramatic twist.