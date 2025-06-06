From Alia to Hina: Celebs Who Chose Intimate Home Weddings

In an era of lavish celebrity weddings, some stars are redefining the norm by opting for intimate home ceremonies. These heartfelt celebrations reflect a shift toward authenticity, simplicity, and emotional depth. Here’s how Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Hina Khan chose love and meaning over grandeur

In recent years, several Bollywood celebrities have chosen to celebrate their weddings in the comfort of their homes, opting for intimate ceremonies over grand affairs. This trend reflects a shift towards personal and meaningful celebrations. Here are three notable actresses who embraced this approach. These actresses’ choices highlight a broader movement in the entertainment industry towards personal and meaningful wedding celebrations. By hosting ceremonies at home, they not only ensured privacy but also created a warm and familiar environment to mark the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. This trend underscores a shift from opulence to authenticity, resonating with many who seek to celebrate love in its purest form.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor:

On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a private ceremony at Ranbir’s residence, Vastu, in Mumbai. The couple, who had been dating since 2018, chose to keep their wedding low-key, surrounded by close family and friends. Alia looked radiant in an ivory sari, while Ranbir complemented her in a matching sherwani. The decision to host the wedding at home was influenced by their desire for an intimate celebration and considerations for privacy. Notably, all the wedding events, including the mehendi ceremony and after-party, were held at Vastu, making the occasion deeply personal and memorable.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding on June 23, 2024, was a heartfelt affair held at Sonakshi’s Bandra residence. The couple opted for a registered marriage under the Special Marriage Act, followed by traditional Hindu rituals performed in the presence of their families. Sonakshi chose to wear her mother Poonam Sinha’s ivory chikankari sari, adding sentimental value to the occasion. She shared that it took them just five minutes to decide on their outfits, emphasizing their preference for simplicity. The couple’s decision to have an intimate home wedding was driven by their desire to celebrate with close ones and avoid the stress of a grand event.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal:

Similarly, Hina Khan joined the list of celebrities who chose the serenity of home for their special day. She tied the knot with her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal today in an intimate wedding ceremony held at her residence, surrounded by a close-knit circle of friends and family. Hina chose to keep her wedding away from the media spotlight. Her decision to marry at home reflects a growing desire to keep such milestones grounded, meaningful, and deeply personal.

For Hina, celebrating this life-changing moment in the comfort of her home made the occasion all the more special. There’s a certain magic in saying “I do” under the same roof that holds your memories, your roots, and your true self. It’s not just about minimalism, it’s about emotional richness.

The warmth of home, the familiarity of surroundings, and the presence of only those who matter most made her day not just memorable, but truly hers.