Get rid of dark circles

Dark circles are quite common and usually don't imply a serious health concern. However, their appearance still causes a lot of stress among people. Even if you take good care of your skin and have a healthy complexion, appearance of those darkened areas under the eyes will make you look old, tired and dull. And, that's quite frustrating.

Ayurveda identifies stress as the biggest enemy for the eyes. Be it physical or environmental stress, long working hours, sleepless nights or protracted crying, all of them disturb the natural doshic balance of your eyes. The skin under the eyes becomes thin and the blood vessels underneath it become visible as dark circles. In some cases, however, dark circles is a genetic issue that is further aggravated due to stress.

Use rosewater to soothe the under-eye skin

Dark circles appear due to darkening of the thin layer of skin under the eye. Rose Water lightens the skin tone and provides a soothing and calming effect. The refreshing fragrance of rosewater relaxes the senses.

Take cotton pads and soak it in water. Then, soak the wet cotton pads into rose water. Apply these rose water soaked cotton pads onto eyes at least twice a week. Use only pure and natural rose water to get best results.

Apply cold tea bags on your eyes

The skin under the eyes will lighten when the dilated blood vessels constrict in due time. This can be achieved by a simple procedure. Apply cold tea bags on your eyes at night. The polyphenols and catechins found in tea help in reducing the dark circles by constricting dilated blood vessels and reduce the dark circles. Take two tea bags, preferably of green tea and add it to 300 ml of refrigerated water. Finally, dip the tea bags into it and press out excess water. Apply it onto the eyes for 10-15 minutes, after that wash your face with cold water. Try it twice a day for effective results.

Saffron for removing dark circles

Saffron is used as an Ayurvedic medicine for skin problems for since a very long time. It has antioxidant & anti-inflammatory properties; they help in reducing the complexion of the skin. It even cures the fine lines and dark circles that result from ageing.

Take a spoon full of milk (raw), add some strands of saffron into it, let it soak for some time. Now, your mixture is ready. Apply the mixture with help of finger tips on dark circle prone area. Apply it overnight and wash it next day. If seems messy, you can wash it after 15 minutes with cold water. Continue the process for a few weeks for better results.

Apply Kumkumadi Oil under the eyes

Kumkumadi Tailam is considered Ayurveda's invaluable gift to mankind for its uncanny ability to eradicate skin related issues and bring out the skin's natural glow. One of its most well-known benefits for skin is reducing dark circles and other signs of ageing. The name Kumkumadi comes from one of its key ingredients - red-gold Saffron. At night, take two drops of oil onto your palm and apply on your dark circle with ring finger. Do this for both the eyes and leave it to work overnight.