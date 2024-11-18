Gifts for Dad, Husband, Brother: Men’s Day Edition

Whether they are our fathers, partners, brothers, or friends, International Men's Day is the ideal time to express gratitude to the men who fill our lives with so much love and strength. Choosing the ideal present can be a heartfelt way to show appreciation for everything they do. We've compiled a list of considerate and distinctive presents for every special man in your life for this Men's Day. There is something here for everyone, regardless of whether he likes Health, fashion, or basic pleasures.

1 GREY FLANNEL BOMBER JACKET

Gargee Designers Grey Flannel Bomber Jacket – This sleek grey bomber jacket is the ideal gift for International Men's Day. Made from soft, premium flannel, it’s warm, stylish, and easy to wear with any outfit. With its classic bomber fit and ribbed cuffs, it brings a modern edge to casual and semi-formal looks. Perfect for men who appreciate both style and comfort.

Price : Rs. 16,500

2 . Raven Plush jacket





Overlays Now Raven Plush Jacket – Gift style and warmth this International Men’s Day with the Raven Plush Jacket. This plush, black jacket is designed for comfort and a sleek look, making it perfect for chilly days and nights. The cozy material and relaxed fit make it a versatile choice, easy to pair with both casual and semi-formal outfits. A must-have for men who value comfort and style in every season.

Price : Rs. 2,899

3 . Ayuvya i-Gain+





Ayuvya I-Gain Plus Ayurvedic Weight Gainer– Boost wellness this International Men’s Day with I-Gain Plus, a natural Ayurvedic weight gainer by Ayuvya. Crafted from pure herbs, it’s designed to help men build healthy weight and muscle, while also supporting digestion and energy levels. Free from chemicals and additives, it’s a safe, effective way to promote strength and vitality. Perfect for men looking to improve their health naturally.

Price : Rs. 749

4 . Black Eau De Perfume | Insight Cosmetics





Insight Cosmetics Black Eau de Perfume – Give the gift of elegance this International Men’s Day with Black Eau de Perfume by Insight Cosmetics. This captivating fragrance combines deep, bold notes with a touch of mystery, perfect for the modern man. Long-lasting and refined, it’s designed to leave a lasting impression, an ideal gift for those who appreciate elegance and charm.

Price : Rs. 330

5 . Arthur Diamond Pendant





Dishis Jewels Arthur Diamond Pendant – Celebrate elegance this International Men’s Day with the Arthur Diamond Pendant from Dishis Jewels. This striking piece features a single, finely cut diamond set in a sleek, minimalistic design, making it the perfect accessory for any modern man. Its timeless appeal and understated sparkle add a touch of sophistication to any look. A gift of luxury and style for the man who appreciates refined details.

Price : Rs. 14,105

6 . Men's Perfume Gift Set





Nisara Beauty Men’s Perfume Gift Set – Elevate his scent game this International Men’s Day with Nisara Beauty’s Men’s Perfume Gift Set. Featuring a curated collection of distinctive fragrances, this set offers versatile options for every occasion, from fresh daytime scents to bold, evening aromas. Perfect for the man who appreciates variety and sophistication in his grooming essentials, this gift set is a luxurious treat that adds elegance to his every day.

Price : Rs. 499

7 . Denzour -Whey Pure Isolate Protein





Denzour Whey Protein by Denzour Nutrition – Fuel his fitness goals this International Men’s Day with Denz Whey Protein. Packed with high-quality protein, it supports muscle growth, recovery, and overall strength. This supplement blends easily and tastes great, making it a convenient addition to any routine. Ideal for the active man who values health and performance, it’s a thoughtful gift for those committed to staying strong and energized.

Price : Rs. 2,049

The Body Shop Gift set for Men





Celebrate International Men’s Day by embracing self-care with The Body Shop’s Lather & Slather Avocado Gift Case. Thoughtfully designed, this set offers a creamy and soothing blend for the man who deserves a moment of relaxation. This body-loving gift includes the ultra-nourishing Avocado Shower Cream, Body Yogurt, and Hand Balm, all packed in a sleek Small Ramie Lily Gift Case. Perfect for soothing and moisturizing dry, sensitive skin, each product in the set is crafted to cleanse and pamper head-to-toe, leaving the skin soft and rejuvenated.

Availability

Price - Rs 3095

Gift Hamper for Men from The Honest Tree





Celebrate International Men's Day with an exclusive Bath and Body Care Gift Hamper designed to honor the men in your life. This luxurious set, infused with the fresh and invigorating essence of Sandalwood and Cedar, brings a blend of relaxation and revitalization to their daily routines. The carefully curated collection includes a Strengthening Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner, Invigorating Bathing Bar, Smooth Body Lotion, and Energizing Shower Gel, each crafted to elevate self-care moments into a refreshing experience. Perfect for expressing appreciation, this hamper offers a thoughtful way to pamper and celebrate the strength, resilience, and spirit of men on their special day.

Availability -

Price - Rs 1299/-

Rasayanam Multivitamin for Men





In celebration of International Men's Day, Rasayanam introduces its Multivitamins for Men – an Ayurvedic blend crafted to support men’s energy, stamina, and overall wellness. With 100% of essential daily nutrients, BCAAs for muscle recovery, and traditional herbs like Ashwagandha for natural testosterone support, this multivitamin addresses men’s unique health needs. Rasayanam’s multivitamin offers a reliable, natural solution for men seeking to enhance their vitality and well-being.

Price - Rs 649

Availability -