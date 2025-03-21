Gutta Jwala regrets doing item song

Renowned badminton star Gutta Jwala recently opened up about her brief stint in the film industry, particularly her experience of performing an item song in Nithiin’s Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde. Looking back, she admitted that she regretted taking up the role and shared how she ended up in the project.

Jwala revealed that her close friendship with Nithiin led her to the song. “Nithiin is a very good friend of mine. During a party, he casually asked me to do an item song for fun. I thought he was joking, so I agreed. But three months later, he called and said everything was set for the shoot. I was shocked! Backing out would have caused him a loss, so I had no choice but to go ahead,” she recalled.

Although the song helped boost the film’s publicity, Jwala felt it negatively impacted her reputation. She admitted that acting required immense dedication and self-discipline, which she lacked. Additionally, she felt uncomfortable with the costumes she had to wear throughout the song.

Despite her regrets, she found closure in knowing that the film’s success helped Nithiin break his failure streak, making her involvement somewhat worthwhile.