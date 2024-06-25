Hand to Hand, An handloom exhibition kicked off at Kalinga hall Cultural hall

Hyderabad: Hand to Hand, A handloom exhibition -2024 kicked off at Kalinga Cultural hall, Road no 12, Banjara Hills, Which is Inaugurated by Tollywood upcoming Actress Taakshvi Chitgopaker on Tuesday. Organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala .

Platforms such as this are required to reach out women looking for well-designed handmade cotton, silk wear & exclusive home textile, silk and handloom creations coming together under one roof” said Actress Taakshvi Chitgopaker.

Main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible.

The exhibition motive is got pure silk & cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchant” said organizer Jayesh Kumar. The Expo will be on till 30th June 2024, Time 11:00am to 9:00pm.