Happy Wedding Anniversary Sonam And Anand: A Few Fabulous Couple Fashion Goals Of This Bollywood Jodi

She is a beautiful doll of Bollywood who always stays busy with a handful of awesome scripts…

And

He is a handsome businessman who always engages himself in high-end business deals…

Well, what made them come together??? That's the magic of love and it made pretty Sonam Kapoor and smart Anand Ahuja tie a knot. Their awesome love story standout special for all their fans.

Sonam Kapoor always slays her fans with her sartorial picks and so, she turned our smart corporate gentleman into her rhythm… Thus, the power couple of Bollywood is the hotspot of couple of fashion goals.

Today being Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding anniversary, we Hans India first of all, wish them a 'Happy Anniversary'…We even came up with a few a-la-mode fashion goals of this lovely Jodi… Have a look!

The first pic of them itself is an outstanding one… Both Anand and Sonam are seen in their traditional outfits. Sonam mesmerized all and sundry with her white floor-length outfit and our dear Anand made us fall for him with his black and white Jodhpuri attire best complimenting his dear wifey…

Well we all know that Sonam is a fashion doll… But when did Anand turn into a modish guy??? Sonam killed it in a yellow skirt and teamed it with a printed suit. While Anand looked cool in the 'bhaane' style sporting in a black shirt which he wore underneath a brown jacket and teamed it with same coloured bottom…

Coming to the third attire… Both Sonam and Anand rocked it together with their snazzy looks. Sonam sported in a red sweatshirt and blue frilled skirt. Coming to Anand, he posed in a contrast way with a dull blue full-sleeved shirt and black pants. Both made us turn heads with their ace fashion tale in LA!!!

Pyaar Kiya tho Darna kya??? Yes! Sonam mimicked beautiful Anarkali with her Mughal attire and Anand posed as a king Salim with his royal dressing. Sonam wore a golden red lehenga and added silver net embellishment to her regal look. The bright makeup with statement red lips and antique jewellery along with the matching head cap made us just stare at her continuously. Anand also stole the hearts with his red-orange shimmery regal kurta and posed to cams with a royal knife and antique royal ornaments.

This is a complete chic western attire of this Ahuja pair… Sonam went with her sartorial choice by sporting in a balloon sleeved black tee and added an official suit type checkered skirt making us go awe… Wait, it is still not over… That black straight pants and black-white bomber jacket are just mindblowing and proved once again that Sonam is a killer in terms of fashion tales!!! While her crime partner Anand also looked handsome in white tee underneath a black jacket. The casual black denim pant and sports shoes made him look chic and compliment his heartthrob.



This beautiful couple has made us stick to their fashion tale with their out-of-the-box approaches in fashion terms!!!

We once again wish them a 'Happy Anniversary' and hope they continue to slay us with their fantabulous and dramatic attires!!!

