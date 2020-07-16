HBD Katrina Kaif: 5 Awesome Fashion Tales Of This Bollywood Actress

The 'ChikniChameli' girl who makes us shake our legs with her ultimate dancing steps…

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' lass who stuns us with her outstanding stunts…

And

The 'Namastey London' actress who makes us go gaga over her with her charming looks…

Yes… All your guesses are right! She is none other than the 'Videshi' beauty Katrina Kaif. This B-Town actress always steals the limelight with her impeccable fashion sense and scintillating glam tales. Coming to her makeup and hairstyles, this Dhoom3 glamazon always throws ultimate goals for all her fans and makes them mimic her dramatic looks by creating a buzz.

Today being this Bollywood diva's birthday, we Hans India thought to share 5 simple yet stylish attires of Katrina straight from her Instagram page… Katrina's fashion tales look simple but her mantra of making them look voguish and trending is what every girl should learn from her!





The first one is just a simply superb voguish attire of Katrina… This 'Bharat' actress mesmerized all and sundry donning a sleeveless floral lehenga and stole the hearts with her classy look!

She went with brown lips and flowy tresses… Her over-sized earrings and cosy looks complimented her classy attire!!!

On to pubs and wanna add hype to your attire with a trending outfit??? Then you need to mimic the 'Zero' actress… Katrina looked modish in polka-dotted tied-up shirt and teamed it up with an orange resin skirt. It is the perfect pub attire and makes you rock on the dance floor…

Stepping out for a spinster or evening party? Both instances may vary... But according to the theme and aura, rock donning a body-hugging gown just like our dear Katrina… She looked uber-chic in a frilly sleeveless orange gown and looked alluring with those flowy tresses and orange lips!!!





Those cozy dinners and special outings with loved ones need something arresting, isn't it? Yes… Then vote for Katrina's six-yard wonder pieceas she looked alluring in white net saree and made us go gaga over her simple yet spellbinding attire…





This is a perfect chic attire which can be carried to any evening parties… This Dhoom 3 actress looked ultimate in an off-shoulder yellow gown and made us fall for her with voguish style mantra…

Aren't these natty yet trending looks of Katrina amazing and ultimate???

Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif… Hope you continue to entertain us in the same way!!!