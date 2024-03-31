Health Secy Shailaja Ramaiyar inaugurates Indian Silk Gallery’s silk exhibition

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar on Sunday said that Indian Silk Gallery stands as an absolute guarantee for quality silk and cotton textiles. She along with singer Usha inaugurated the silk exhibition organised in the name of Indian Silk Gallery at Sathya Sai Corporation in Srinagar Colony. She appreciated the products of the artisans.

Everyone is asked to support them by wearing handloom products. Singer Usha sang a sweet song with her vocals. Shailaja Ramaiyar appreciated the efforts of Srinivasa Rao, the manager of the Indian Silk Gallery, who is encouraging the artisans by offering Silmark quality textiles at low prices. Silk India CEO Vinay said that handloom artisans from prominent cities of the country have displayed their products in about 80 stalls.

Different rare sarees from Pochampally, Chenderi, Ikkat, Nanayatpet, Benares and Kolkata have been arranged. Dr Praveen Kumar, Sridevi Nirup, Dr. Sudhavani and Vani Mocherla participated in the program. The organizers said that this exhibition will be available to the users till April 7.