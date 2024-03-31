Live
- IPL 2024: Blazing fifties by Warner, Pant; Shaw's 43 help Delhi Capitals to 191/5 vs CSK
- The Psychology of Risk: Understanding Player Behavior in Online Poker
- To satisfy the hunger of passengers Sathya Sai free Chalivendra is set up at RTC bus stand..
- Health Secy Shailaja Ramaiyar inaugurates Indian Silk Gallery’s silk exhibition
- Manufacturing sentiment rises on positive chip, cosmetics outlooks in South Korea
- Fatigued medical professors set to reduce working hours
- 10th class evaluation will start from April 3.. Strong arrangements at the center
- Gurugram Police arrest 139 criminals during special campaign
- IPL 2024: Mohit’s three-for, Sudarshan and Miller knocks help GT beat SRH by seven wickets
- Indian Oil ropes in Panasonic for manufacturing cylindrical lithium-ion cells in India
Shailaja Ramaiyar appreciated the efforts of Srinivasa Rao, the manager of the Indian Silk Gallery, who is encouraging the artisans by offering Silmark quality textiles at low prices
Hyderabad: The Telangana Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar on Sunday said that Indian Silk Gallery stands as an absolute guarantee for quality silk and cotton textiles. She along with singer Usha inaugurated the silk exhibition organised in the name of Indian Silk Gallery at Sathya Sai Corporation in Srinagar Colony. She appreciated the products of the artisans.
Everyone is asked to support them by wearing handloom products. Singer Usha sang a sweet song with her vocals. Shailaja Ramaiyar appreciated the efforts of Srinivasa Rao, the manager of the Indian Silk Gallery, who is encouraging the artisans by offering Silmark quality textiles at low prices. Silk India CEO Vinay said that handloom artisans from prominent cities of the country have displayed their products in about 80 stalls.
Different rare sarees from Pochampally, Chenderi, Ikkat, Nanayatpet, Benares and Kolkata have been arranged. Dr Praveen Kumar, Sridevi Nirup, Dr. Sudhavani and Vani Mocherla participated in the program. The organizers said that this exhibition will be available to the users till April 7.