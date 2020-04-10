K Pop: Good News For BTS Fans

All the fans of K-Pop, take heart for I am about to share the best news you have been waiting for with you.

All those who had been disappointed following the cancellation of BTS concerts across countries can now heave a sigh of relief for the popular Korean pop band BTS has decided upon online concert series to appease the fans.

The band said that a new online concert series, titled "Bang Bang Con", which will offer fans a chance to watch the band's previous concerts and also fan meets that happened earlier.

The online concert series will be divided into eight parts and will stream online in the weekend (April 18-19). The BTS online concert series Bang Bang Con will stream online on BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

Wait, that is not all. Fans don't have to shell out a penny to watch these. As per Billboard, the BTS online concert series will be available to stream for free.

It may be recalled that like every other English band, the famous K pop band, BTS too, put off their worldwide Map of the Soul tour owing to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that has crippled normal life across the globe.

At least, with this announcement, BTS fans can be happy that there is something to look forward to. So, what are you waiting for? get ready to groove to the beats of BTS!