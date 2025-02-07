Keerthy Suresh keeps wedding festivities alive

Nearly a month after her dreamy Goan wedding with longtime beau Antony Thattil on December 12, actress Keerthy Suresh continues to delight her 18 million followers with unseen moments from their grand celebrations. Keeping the wedding fever alive, the Mahanati star recently shared a fresh set of pictures capturing the joy, fashion, and dance from their wedding festivities. In the newly revealed snaps, Keerthy and Antony can be seen twinning in vibrant outfits, perfectly embodying the lively Goan spirit. The actress looked effortlessly stylish in a chic white bralette paired with matching trousers, layered with a colorful long blazer. Antony complemented her look in a printed shirt and white pants, adding to the couple’s impeccable fashion statement. The duo, holding hands and dancing with beaming smiles, showcased their undeniable chemistry, radiating pure happiness.

Sharing the post, Keerthy captioned it, “When in Goa, Just Go Goan. P.S. Every detail tells a story.” The pictures not only captured the couple’s joyous moments but also highlighted the lively atmosphere of their celebration.

Adding to the charm of the event, the couple’s beloved pet dog, Nyke, joined in the fun, perfectly matching the colorful vibe of the occasion. Fans have been showering love on these pictures, with many expressing their admiration for Keerthy’s stunning fashion choices and the couple’s vibrant energy.

Keerthy’s wedding posts continue to spread joy across social media, with fans eagerly looking forward to more glimpses from her unforgettable celebration. As she embraces marital bliss, her fans remain captivated by the beautiful memories she shares, proving that the wedding celebrations are far from over!