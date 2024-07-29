Lisa Ray's Stunning Return to the Runway at India Couture Week 2024

After a significant break, Lisa Ray made a much-anticipated return to the runway on Sunday, dazzling the audience at Rahul Mishra’s show during Hyundai India Couture Week 2024. Her presence evoked nostalgia as she walked to a live rendition of her iconic song “Afreen Afreen.”



Exquisite Rahul Mishra Creation

Lisa Ray looked breathtaking in a saree-gown crafted by Rahul Mishra, featuring a mesmerizing peacock-themed train. She showcased Mishra’s ‘Nargis’ collection, which deeply reflects the designer’s connection with nature. This collection embodies experiences like touching flowers, savouring fruit in a garden, and listening to birdsong.

The Essence of 'Nargis' Collection

The ‘Nargis’ collection explores a spiritual bond with nature, with Rahul Mishra’s designs capturing the essence of a garden within human-made spaces. This interaction with nature infuses our surroundings with life and soul, transforming everyday moments into poetic experiences.

A Vivid Picture of Nature

The collection paints a vivid escapist dream, as seen through a home window, revealing a lush landscape brimming with flowers, birds, and fruits. Inspired by Mughal Gardens, the designs feature elements such as peacocks, pomegranate flowers, peonies, and a vibrant fish pond under the sun. These intricate details are meticulously crafted for the wearer’s delight.

Commitment to Festive Couture

‘Nargis’ stands as a testament to Rahul Mishra’s dedication to Indian festive couture. Over eight months, more than 1,200 artisans from various villages brought this collection to life. The collection modernizes traditional embroidery techniques with vibrant aari thread-work, bugle beads, kundan, rhinestone crystals, glass beads, freshwater pearls, sequins, nakshi pita work, and more.

A Purpose-Driven Approach

Beyond fashion, ‘Nargis’ supports the reverse migration of artisans from overcrowded urban factories back to their village communities. Rahul Mishra’s couture is created to meet existing demand, not for mass production, reflecting the brand’s core values and identity.

Lisa Ray’s Impactful Return

Lisa Ray’s return to the runway was a highlight of the event, as she embodied the spirit of Mishra’s collection with elegance and grace. Her performance to “Afreen Afreen” was a nostalgic reminder of her iconic presence in the fashion world, making her return a moment to remember.