Rakul Preet Singh is in full festive mode as she celebrates not only Christmas but also the special occasion of her husband JackkyBhagnani’s birthday. The actress shared a series of heartwarming pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their cozy celebrations, from intimate beachside kisses to joyful party moments.

In her heartfelt post, Rakul showered Jackky with love and admiration, calling him the "best gift Santa could have given me." She expressed her affection with a beautiful message: “Happppppybdayyyybabyyyyy!! You are the best gift Santa could have given me! You are the best son, best brother, best friend, and best husband. May this year bring in all the success and joy you deserve. May you keep smiling always and keep cracking me up with your dry sense of humor forever.

Loveeeee u to infinity and beyond @jackkybhagnani.” The couple’s festive celebration was a perfect blend of love, laughter, and togetherness, as Rakul's words truly captured the joy of this special time. Fans of the couple have been showering them with love, withmany commenting on the sweet bond they share. It's clear that Rakul and Jackky's love story continues to inspire many, making this holiday season even more special for the two.