Love to play dress up?

Fashion label Pero launched their Spring/Summer 2021 collection 'Locked in Love' through a fun film on Day 2 of the ongoing digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week on Thursday. The quirky fashion film recreated moments of 'self-love' we lived through the lockdown period



Launching his line inspired by Japanese street style culture of the Harajuku fashion, designer Aneeth Arora took the audience to the period when everyone was home-sheltering and tried to indulge themselves in things they love to do but never had the time to do so before.

The video featured nine girls, confined in their houses, and indulged in activities like reading to baking to stitching to gardening. The film also highlighted the lessons of loving, caring, and sharing with family, friends and neighbours.

Coming to the collection, the ensembles brought back childhood memories with lace, ribbons, frills, flounces and bows on frocks, maxi dresses, jackets etc. Arora has used old school embroidery techniques like bullion, French knots, laser cut, pleating and assembling techniques of the fabric to create surfaces full of flowers. There were hand-painted floral surfaces, with printed and embroidered wreaths and trellises.

The colour palette is predominantly pastel and candy colours. Use of 3D embroidered surfaces, handmade floral wreaths with laser cut flower and leaf fabric in sequins spelt femininity. The fabrics used were Mashru, gabardine, and taffeta silks, cotton fabrics ranging from gingham checks to linen stripes and gauze-like solid fabric.

Pero has collaborated with a Japanese shoe label Grounds for the film. The use of hand embroidery on the shoes with flower sequin, ribbons, lace and bows complimented the ensembles.