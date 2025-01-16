Mamta Trivedi Announces Mrs India Telangana and AP 2025 Winners

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated gala event "Mamta Trivedi presents Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh 2025," Grand Finale at Citadel Hotels and Conventions, Shamshabad. Close to 60 ladies from diverse backgrounds across age groups coming from different places including outside of India, walked the ramp, promoting women’s health for a brighter future.

Mrs Trivedi. Regional Director mentioned the show successfully highlightedthe issues faced by women and also suggested solutions, at the same time also promoting Gadwal sarees and ethnic wear from across the country, highlighting the concept of Unity in Diversity.

Smt DK Aruna, MP from Mahboobnagar, Dr Geeta Nagasree Senior Surgical Oncologist and Mrs Deepali Phadnis, National Director Mrs India were Guests of Honour, while the panel of judges consisted of distinguished individuals from the fields of medicine, corporate strategy, fashion and art, some of them joining online from New York, London and Bengaluru.

Mrs India Telangana Winners:

Mrs Category – Lakshmi Theja

Classic Category - Maitreyee Amruta Sarangi

Super Classic Category – Dr. Rashmi Kandlikar

Other Crown Winners from Telangana:

Sakshi Jain

Dr. Sushma Reddy

Sudipta Dash

Nithya Soni

Mitalee Agrawal

Archana Konakanchi

Arpita Majumder

Priyanka Tare

Shruti J

Dr. P Sita

Manoranjani

Mrs India Andhra Pradesh Winners:

Mrs Category – Pulipati Visalakhmi

Classic Category – Dr. Yakkala Rajyalakshmi

Other Crown Winners from AP:

Kavya Mandava,

Dr Vijaya Spandana Devaguptapu Lalitha

Mrs India Telangana – NRI Winners

Mrs Category – Saniya Arif Shaikh

Classic category – Bindu Priya Jayswal

The evening celebrated not just the beauty and grace of these remarkable women but also their intelligence, talent, and dedication to making a positive impact on socie