Live
- Blue Origin launches massive New Glenn rocket, fails to land booster
- Voters eager to take revenge: Cong rallies support for Sandeep Dikshit
- Internet users to surpass 900 million in India this year, AI a gamer changer
- Tata Electronics Hits Rs. 40,000 Crore iPhone Production Milestone in 2024
- Nadendla Manohar inspects Eluru govt. hospital, expresses anger over poor facilities
- Mamta Trivedi Announces Mrs India Telangana and AP 2025 Winners
- BJP announces candidates, rivals still in the hunt
- Field verification of beneficiaries from today
- Invest in India’s vast mining industry: Kishan Reddy
- Buzz on Ragamayee induction in cabinet
Just In
Mamta Trivedi Announces Mrs India Telangana and AP 2025 Winners
The highly anticipated gala event "Mamta Trivedi presents Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh 2025," Grand Finale at Citadel Hotels and Conventions, Shamshabad.
Hyderabad: The highly anticipated gala event "Mamta Trivedi presents Mrs India Telangana and Andhra Pradesh 2025," Grand Finale at Citadel Hotels and Conventions, Shamshabad. Close to 60 ladies from diverse backgrounds across age groups coming from different places including outside of India, walked the ramp, promoting women’s health for a brighter future.
Mrs Trivedi. Regional Director mentioned the show successfully highlightedthe issues faced by women and also suggested solutions, at the same time also promoting Gadwal sarees and ethnic wear from across the country, highlighting the concept of Unity in Diversity.
Smt DK Aruna, MP from Mahboobnagar, Dr Geeta Nagasree Senior Surgical Oncologist and Mrs Deepali Phadnis, National Director Mrs India were Guests of Honour, while the panel of judges consisted of distinguished individuals from the fields of medicine, corporate strategy, fashion and art, some of them joining online from New York, London and Bengaluru.
Mrs India Telangana Winners:
Mrs Category – Lakshmi Theja
Classic Category - Maitreyee Amruta Sarangi
Super Classic Category – Dr. Rashmi Kandlikar
Other Crown Winners from Telangana:
Sakshi Jain
Dr. Sushma Reddy
Sudipta Dash
Nithya Soni
Mitalee Agrawal
Archana Konakanchi
Arpita Majumder
Priyanka Tare
Shruti J
Dr. P Sita
Manoranjani
Mrs India Andhra Pradesh Winners:
Mrs Category – Pulipati Visalakhmi
Classic Category – Dr. Yakkala Rajyalakshmi
Other Crown Winners from AP:
Kavya Mandava,
Dr Vijaya Spandana Devaguptapu Lalitha
Mrs India Telangana – NRI Winners
Mrs Category – Saniya Arif Shaikh
Classic category – Bindu Priya Jayswal
The evening celebrated not just the beauty and grace of these remarkable women but also their intelligence, talent, and dedication to making a positive impact on socie