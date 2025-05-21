Mrs India Diva 2025 Title Goes to London-Based Hyderabadi, Priyanka Sanduri

Hyderabad: Priyanka Sanduri, London-Based Hyderabadi has emerged as the winner of the prestigious Mrs India Diva 2025 title during the grand finale of Season 6 held recently in Udaipur, Rajasthan, organized by by Diva Beauty Pageant.

The nationwide beauty pageant received over 3,500 applications from various cities across India. Out of these, 32 finalists were shortlisted to compete in the finale. Priyanka impressed the judges in multiple segments including the Ramp Walk, talent round, national costumes, Q&A session.

Her standout performances included a traditional portrayal of a goddess, which captivated the audience and judges alike. She also used the platform to present a powerful theatrical act highlighting pressing issues like domestic violence and dowry harassment against women.

Currently based in London, Priyanka addressed the media during a Meet and Greet held in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, after her victory. She expressed immense pride in being the only woman from Telangana to win the title this year. “This platform is not just about showcasing talent, but also about empowering women to move forward with confidence,” she said.

The panel of judges for the finale included Dr. Yashvardhan Ranawat, Dr. Lokeshwari Rathore, Reena Toshniwal, and Binny Bhatt (Miss Earth 2022). Notable guests such as EFKA Purohit and Bollywood music director Harshavardhan Srivastava were also present at the event and felicitated Priyanka with the title.