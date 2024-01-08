Neeta Shirgaonkar from Belagavi, Karnataka wins “Mrs. Asia Super Model 2023”

Bengaluru : Dreamz Production House, well known in the fashion industry along with Dubai Beauty School, which provides top-notch education in the beauty industry hosted the grand finale of renowned beauty pageant – ASIA SUPER MODEL 2023 Season-10 recently at Noida Film City. This event, which received tremendous response, was an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team visited across the country to audition contestants. The show was a grand success as it welcomed a total of around 100 contestants in multiple categories – Mr, Miss & Mrs. Asia Super Model 2023 from all over the country. Thereafter, the shortlisted participants underwent rigorous training and grooming.

The “Mrs. Asia Super Model 2023” title was awarded to Neeta Shirgaonkar from Belagavi, Karnataka, whereas Yojana Haresh Karia from Mumbai bagged the 1st runner position and Dr.Apoorva Mishra from Dubai was awarded the 2nd runner-up. Neeta also won the title of Mrs Beautiful Skin.

Born and raised in an army household, Neeta's journey is a testament to her unwavering determination and resilience. A devoted housewife and mother of two, she has shattered stereotypes by clinching this coveted title. As a laboratory technician in the medical field, Neeta's career path took an unexpected turn when she faced opportunities in the film industry during her teenage years. However, family life beckoned, and she embraced marriage and motherhood, putting her dreams on hold. A decade later, spurred by a desire to reconnect with her aspirations, Neeta embarked on a transformative journey. Beginning with baking during the 2021 lockdown, she became a certified baker. She also delved into physical activities, joining the gym and dance classes. She also participated in numerous beauty pageants and won multiple awards. Last year, she also founded her boutique business, Avvyana in Belagavi, a brand dedicated to delivering designer clothes for purchase and rental, catering to women for various occasions, marking a significant stride towards progress. Looking ahead, Neeta remains determined to explore more opportunities, keeping her inspirational journey alive. Reflecting on her childhood dream now pursued and realized, she expresses immense gratitude to the Dreamz Production House team for their unwavering support and the courage they instilled in her pursuit of dreams. Neeta Shirgaonkar's story is not just a personal triumph but an empowering narrative of reinvention and success. She believes that it’s never too late to fulfil your dreams.





The grand finale was judged by Youth icon Prince Narula, model and actor Rohit Khandelwal, Celebrity Makeup Artist Bhumika Bhal, renowned pageant coach and multiple award-winner for her exceptional grooming in the pageant world Dr. Rita Gangwani amongst others. The contestants in various categories were assessed by the judges on physical appearance and other all - round qualities including communication skills. The judges were astonished by the participant’s poise, confidence, and extraordinary talent, encompassing classical dance, acting, and public speaking. As part of their recognition, the winners were presented with cash prizes, gift hampers and offered a plethora of exciting opportunities, such as participation in video songs, web series, TVCs, print shoots, designer showcases, and reality shows. There was also a special kid round to promote young talent. More than 1000 children across the country were part of the auditions and 52 kids were shortlisted for the grand finale of the Asia Kids Super Star 2023.



“Mr. Asia Super Model 2023” was awarded to Rohit Saxena from Bhopal. The first runner-up was Jomin D’Souza from Mumbai whereas the second runner-up was awarded to Sajan Singh from Ahmedabad.



In the Miss Category, Arshia Bhardwaj from Jammu was crowned the winner title “Miss. Asia Super Model 2023” whereas Sonika Yadav from Delhi and Shivani Lakhera from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand achieved the first and second runners up position respectively.



“We congratulate all the winners and participants for their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent. We have always received tremendous response for our show and we have made our mark this year too. Dreamz Production House offers a fantastic opportunity to everybody who wants to excel and is a gateway to the world of fashion, film and entertainment industry with widespread publicity. This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity. We also appreciate the judges, sponsors, and collaborators who helped us to make this an unforgettable event,” said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.



The Founder of Dubai Beauty School, Anubha Vashisht said, “This beauty pageant is a platform that’s committed to giving participants a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual. Our goal is to provide the highest quality education and training to our students, and to help them achieve their career goals in the beauty industry. We aim to play a key role in shaping our students to help them become the industry stalwarts of tomorrow. The industry is growing manifold and the fashion and beauty industry is continuously looking out for young and talented people who are creative, can think out-of-the-box, and can introduce new trends in makeup, hairstyles, and skin care. We will also offer a variety of courses ranging from courses for entry-level candidates to working professionals seeking skills upgradation.”

Over the years, Sharad Chaudhary, a well-known personality of the modelling world and known for managing mega shows and events has also worked with many celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rannvijay Singh, Ashmit Patel, Zareen Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Upen Patel, Pooja Chopra, Kainaat Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gizele Thakral, Ajay Chaudhary, Anusha Dandekar, Stefy Patel, Benafsha Soonawalla, Himanshu Soni, Millind Gaba and many more.