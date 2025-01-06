Paris Fashion Week: A Global Canvas for Indian-International Artistic Brilliance

Paris Fashion Week is the most-awaited affair by artists and fashionistas' worldwide. It features a unique blend of art, culture and creativity, with events ranging from art exhibitions and runway shows. Thriving on Indian and International artistic brilliance, it features global collaborations, advancing the state-of-the-art creative expression to the forefront of fashion.

Paris Fashion Week is all about breathtaking moments and beyond imagination historic milestones. One such moment was Anastasia Schipanova’s graceful performance. In addition to her elegant ramp presence, Anastasia’s collaboration with Indian designers is what made her a star of the show. Given her magnificent participation in the 2024’s Paris Fashion Week, Anastasia is sure to bring something extraordinary in 2025’s show.

Her artistic instincts born out of her ‘Energy Abstract’ style and creative expression of Indian designers resulted in innovative shows, earning the limelight of the show. Born on 11 May 1998 in Moscow, Russia, this contemporary artist credits her creative approach as the foundation of her innovative art. Apart from her elegant styles, Anastasia’s paintings have earned worldwide reputation. Her works have been showcased at numerous exhibitions, including the International Tokyo Art Fire in 2017, the 58th Venice Biennale in 2019 at the Bangladesh Pavilion (Palazzo Ca' Zenobio), the Luxembourg Expo in 2018, and the Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, among others. Additionally, she has held solo exhibitions, such as "Echo of the Universe" at the Boccara Gallery in Moscow (2016), "Space" at the Sveta Marien Gallery in Nice (2017), and "Energy Of The Future" at the Izo Gallery in Moscow (2017).

Anastasia’s successful collaboration with Indian artists sparked a deep passion in her to explore the artistic monuments of India. Being fascinated by the timeless beauty of India, she has expressed her strong interest in visiting Taj Mahal. She has described Taj Mahal’s architectural style as a unique blend of Persian, Turkish, Indian, and Islamic elements. Beyond that, she views the historical monument as a profound symbol of eternal love, featuring history, art, and emotion in its pristine white marble form. Beyond Taj Mahal, she has expressed her desire to explore the other known monuments of India that reflect culture and history.

A known figure in the modelling space, Shipnova has received various accolades such as 'Best Artist 2017,' 'Fashion TV Award' (Moscow), 'Artist of the Year 2018,' 'Fashion People Award' (Moscow) and 'Women's Art Award 2019' at the 58th Venice Biennale, amongst others. In addition, she exhibited her silk dress collection featuring acrylic paintings under the label MIR 277 at the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia.

Anastasia’s creative expression is not limited to her art and modelling, she has also acted in various films, earning her quite the popularity. She appeared as a singer in Light Up (2017) and as a VIP guest in Ballet (2023). Apart from that, Shipnova also serves as an art commentator and writes for the popular internet portal People Talk.

Visiting and exploring the historical monuments of India is surely on the list of this Russian artist. This reflects the country's rich cultural diversity and heritage, igniting a strong desire among foreigners to learn more about them.