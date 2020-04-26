Pillow Challenge: Tamannah Looks Alluring In The Pillow Outfit

The lockdown period is making the people go with funny and funky challenges!!! It was hard to live in lockdown mode in this starting days but slowly people became used to it and are having fun with their family and friends.

In this digital world, we have the gadgets to make people stay close to each other. And coming to the funky challenges, it has become common on social media!!! Be it celebrities or the normal people, everyone are accepting these funky challenges and are giving tough competition to each other.

One such amazing challenge which creating buzz on the internet is 'Pillow Challenge'. We have already seen the hot look of Payal Rajput in the pillow outfit…

Now, it's the turn of Bollywood beauty Tamannah Bhatia… She nailed with much ease made the boys go weak on their knees with her alluring look… Have a look!









In this post, Tamannah is seen lying down on the floor with that 'Pillow' outfit. The Gucci belt and red pumps added an extra oomph factor to her complete 'Pillow' attire.

This milky beauty just killed it and made us go jaw dropped!!!