Raga’s journey through music, challenges, and authenticity

In a candid conversation, the talented and driven artist Raga opens up about his journey into music, the challenges he’s faced, and the creative process that fuels his artistic expression. From his early influences to the lessons learned after leaving his last label, the artist reflects on key moments that have shaped his career. He also shares personal insights into the importance of authenticity and passion in his music, along with the value of connecting with his audience on a deeper level. Here's a look at our conversation with the rising star of the music industry:

Can you share a bit about your childhood and how it influenced your journey into music?

My siblings introduced me to hip-hop quite early in my life. That exposure really shaped my musical journey. It became my focus, leading me step by step to discover my artistic identity, define my skills, and find my place in the industry. This whole process, from initial exposure to where I am now, has taken 15 or 18 years—something like that.

Who were your early musical inspirations, and how did they shape your unique sound?

Eminem was my initial inspiration, opening the door to American hip-hop. I then researched rappers who preceded and followed him, which made me realize I needed to forge a new path, particularly within Hindi music. This realization drove me to develop a fresh sound and a unique artistic persona.

What was the most challenging moment in your career, and how did you overcome it?

Leaving my last label was the most challenging period of my career so far. I had invested everything I had – my time, my energy, my passion – into building a career with them. So, when that ended, it felt like a significant personal loss. It took me a while to emotionally recover from that, to regain my confidence, and to find the motivation to start again. The process of rebuilding and re-entering the industry independently forced me to learn some hard lessons. I gained a deeper understanding of the music business, the value of my art, and the importance of protecting my interests as an artist. It was a difficult time, but ultimately a valuable learning experience.

Could you describe the turning point when you felt your music career truly took off?

The turning point was definitely "Jamnapar." That track, released through the label I mentioned earlier, was my breakthrough. It gave me the feeling that things were finally clicking and I was on the right path. Of course, everyone learns from their mistakes, but "Jamnapar" was undeniably the launchpad for my career.

Among your achievements, which one holds the most special place in your heart and why?

Achievements have different meanings for different people. While I value those things, a more personal achievement holds a special place in my heart. I discovered, quite by chance, that my father, a man of few words, was deeply proud of my work. He had kept a newspaper clipping, a small article with my photo from Dainik Jagran, and carried it in his pocket to show his friends. This simple act, unknown to me for quite some time, resonated deeply. It wasn't about public recognition or critical acclaim; it was about the quiet pride of a parent. That, to me, felt like a true achievement, showed me the impact my music could have on a personal level, and that's something I'll always cherish.

Is there a particular song or album that you feel defines your musical journey so far?

No, there isn't one particular track or album that definitively defines my musical journey. My creative process is constantly evolving; each song represents a new vibe, a new facet of my artistry. I'm always exploring and experimenting, so each piece of music captures a specific moment in time, rather than encapsulating my entire journey. It's more like a collection of snapshots than a single portrait. "Raga K Sache Me" is a good example of this evolution, but it's just one piece of a larger, ongoing narrative.

What does your creative process look like? Do you follow a routine, or does inspiration strike at random moments?

As I touched upon in the previous question, my creative process is very organic. I don't follow a strict routine or force myself to create on a schedule. While there are times when I write for specific projects, like brand campaigns, my personal music comes from a different place. I let inspiration strike naturally. I spend time observing the world around me, enjoying life, exchanging stories, and absorbing experiences. These moments fuel my creativity and allow the music to flow organically. It's this spontaneous approach that keeps the process exciting and allows for genuine expression.

Lastly, what message would you like to convey to your fans and aspiring musicians through your music and journey?

My message to fans and aspiring musicians is this: don't separate yourself from your music. When an artist truly pours their soul into their work, it resonates deeply with listeners. They connect not just with the music itself, but with the person behind it. While professionalism is important in a work setting, true artistry comes from embracing your passion and letting your personality shine through. It's about building a connection with your audience, letting them see who you are through your music. They'll recognize and appreciate the authenticity. It's not just about effort; it's about embracing the creative madness, the passion that drives you. So, be yourself, be passionate, and let your music reflect who you truly are.