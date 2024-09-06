Streetwear at work: Elevate your office game with urban flair

Who said that streetwear is only meant to be worn on the streets? Office just got way cooler and it is high time that you upgrade your everyday work outfit with some hardcore hipster style. Picture this: you’re walking to the workplace – the clothes you wear are not just fashionable but they represent your personality – dressing like a thug. Let’s discuss how we can transition our streetwear into appropriate wear for, well, work!

Baby Tees: Cute, Yet Commanding

Well, do not be deceived by the name of them—baby tees will knock your socks off! These fitted tops are great for wearing beneath a banging bomber jacket, or for tucking into high-waist trousers, for a look that declares, ‘I am serious with my job, but I don’t shy away from fun!’ It’s too professional to be playful and too quirky to be business-like, yet you’ll be the most talked-about trendsetter at the office.

Bomber Jackets: The Ultimate Power Move

A bomber jacket doesn’t only end with being a piece of clothing that covers the body; its the statement piece. For a little sass that will instantly improve your office attire, try throwing one over your outfit. Whether you’re going into an important meeting or just to get a coffee this jacket defines any look. If you want it to look as simple as possible, then it is best that you stick to black and white, or choose the more daring colours to create a loud first impression.

Baggy Jeans & Cargo Pants: Room to Move

Well, who said that you can’t be comfortable and fashionable at one go? Take a bow, baggy jeans and cargo pants, the pillars of streetwear. These pieces holler “I’m here to get things done man” while keeping things chill. For a professional appearance, these trousers should be worn with a fitted blouse pushed in or a blazer. Pop on some clunky shoes and you’re set to rock that boardroom!

Jorts: Because Why Not?

Jorts in the office? Yes, please! These pieces are for the fashion-forward who aren’t afraid to push the envelope. Jorts keep things breezy and effortless. Pair them with a crisp shirt or a flowy oversized tee to create a look that’s as innovative as you are. It’s all about showing that you’re not confined by traditional office norms—you’re setting the trends.

Oversized Tees: Casual Meets Cool

No more classic nerdy look with tight buttoned shirts – giant tees are right what a geek needs! It’s not your sort of sleep-in Sunday T-shirts; expect large lettering, certain 3-D prints, and volumes of puff out T-shirts. Best worn when paired with fitted trousers or a fitted pencil skirt to achieve the best balance between casual style. The best part? You will feel comfy the whole day more so you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort. It’s a win-win situation all the way, one might say.

Wrapping up

Bear in mind that confidence is the best way to deal with streetwear during working days. Embrace your individuality, layer them with attitude, and avoid conformity. Indeed, fashion is how one can tell others about him or herself, then let your outfit make the statement! No matter if it's just another casual Friday or a first-day-of-the-week meeting, you can wear these street staples and stay comfortable, smart and trendily ‘dope’. So, sit back, fire up the street right in your seat and watch as your office attire steps up a notch! The above-mentioned collection is from Highlander & Tokyo Talkies.

(The writer is a Design Director, Brand Studio Lifestyle)