Styling casual tops for a polished look

Whether you want to shake off those Monday blues or give your all-out funky ensembles a break, your casual tops will help you break away from this monotonous routine and help you take the sophisticated route.

Turtleneck

Love that figure-hugging turtleneck top but don't get a chance to wear it as often as you'd like to? Well those days are long gone! Get out that strapless or halter neck jumpsuit and wear it over your suave turtleneck top. Keep it colour-blocked for an ultra-chic look. You'd agree that this office style is anything but basic!

Casual Shirt Shenanigans

Think of casual denim shirts and you'll most likely consider styling it with your black jeans or frayed shorts. Before spilling out any further details, any guesses on what we want you to wear it with? Well, it's a sleeveless dress! It may seem a bit 'out there' in theory, but it's actually quite stylish and practical. The trick is to wear a denim shirt without added detailing and opt for a printed dress or vice-versa. Avoid print-on-print in this ensemble as you may just get a look, as they say, 'lost in translation'.

Sleeveless Charm

No need to shy away from sleeveless casual tees for women, particularly if you're looking to create that sophisticated look! Team it with a pair of trendy culottes and stilettos, a classy look that's also effortless. If the air-conditioning at your workplace is stopping you from giving this ensemble a try, fret not, you've got redemption in a crisp blazer. And, like Shawn Mendes would've reiterated in his popular song, 'there's nothing holding me back'; we suggest you give this a shot!

Peppy In Prints

Some days, all you need is a bit of colour to help you brighten up and conquer the day. Move over neutral-toned formal tops for the office and take out that printed top, which you'd otherwise have spared for fun day outings. Pair it with flared trousers for a polished touch and voila, you're a girl on a mission, taking to the streets in style!