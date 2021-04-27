Summer fashion that will never go out of style

Here are some summer fashion tips that will never go out of style. Think classic style, not trends. These style tips will work year after year.

Flowy tops, dresses & skirts are better than form-fitting

The summer calls for light fabrics that float in the wind. To give off the summer lovin' vibe, opt for flowy clothing instead of anything that is skin tight. Find clothing made in light cotton, silk, chiffon, lace or crochet. This applies to everything: dresses, skirts, tops, rompers, and even shorts.

Off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are always sexy

Every couple of years off-the-shoulder clothing becomes popular. All the stores have them in stock and everyone is wearing them. But off-the-shoulder tops and dresses are stylish every summer. Don't think of them as trendy or disposable, because they really are a fashion staple that you can wear every year.

Hats are a good idea

Everyone should own a hat! If you don't own one it's probably because you haven't found the perfect one for you! They not only make a stylish summer statement but they also protect your face from the harmful sun rays. If you don't know what type of hat looks best on you, take a trip to a local hat shop (also called a milliner) and have the shop owner help you out. It pays to go to a hat expert that knows what styles look best on different people.

Wear jewelry in earth tones

Put away your large statement jewelry in dark or jewel tones, summer fashion calls for jewelry in earth tones. Look for bracelets, necklaces, and earrings in blues, gold, turquoise, pink, brown, green or even brightly patterned cotton bracelets.

Aviators are awesome

Looking for the perfect pair of summer sunnies but don't want to buy something that will go out of style by the time Labor Day comes around? If your face shape allows it, buy a pair of aviators. They have always been in style and will always be stylish.