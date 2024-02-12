Teach for Change’s Annual Fundraiser Fashion Show held in a grand way

The spotlight in Hyderabad is set to shine on actress Shriya Saran and actor Harshvardhan Rane as they take on the role of Chief Change Makers for the 9th Annual Fundraiser Fashion Show organized by Teach for Change. The star-studded event, curated by the versatile Lakshmi Manchu, is slated to illuminate the runway on February 11, blending glamour and social impact to raise funds for providing quality education in government schools.

Renowned fashion designers Amit GT and Shashank Chelmilla will showcase their designs for women's and men's wear, respectively, with Siddhartha Fine Jewellers contributing stunning pieces to complete the ensembles.

Teach for Change's Annual Fundraiser has become synonymous with its impactful initiatives, and this year, the event aims to raise awareness and funds for empowering government-run schools. The participating celebrities, including Shruti Haasan, Seerat, Faria Abdullah, and others, walkedon the ramp in support of the noble cause.

The proceeds to contribute to the development of Teach for Change's programs, with a focus on making a lasting impact in government schools. Lakshmi Manchu, the host of the event, expressed her enthusiasm, stating that the Teach for Change Fashion Show is not just about style and glamour but a platform to create meaningful change in the lives of children through education.

The event, backed by ARETE Hospitals and Tripura Constructions, promises to be a seamless spectacle of style and substance, uniting celebrities, designers, and sponsors to support the cause of education for children.



