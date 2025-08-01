Weekend getaway look book- make stylish statements with bold accessories

Ready to turn heads this weekend? Whether you're escaping to the hills or hitting the beach, it’s time to elevate your travel style with statement-making accessories. From oversized sunglasses and chunky jewellery to standout bags and vibrant scarves, bold is the new beautiful. This getaway season, pack light but style heavy, because nothing says vacation vibes like a fierce fashion moment on the go.

Tommy Hilfiger Sunglass - GKB Opticals

Elevate your weekend style with GKB Opticals' Tommy Hilfiger Gold Square Sunglasses for men—a bold blend of class and confidence. Designed for those who demand both protection and presence, this statement piece delivers unbeatable UV defense while adding a touch of luxe to every look. Perfect for making heads turn, wherever your getaway takes you.

Oversized Hats- H&M

Elevate your weekend getaway style with the H&M Studio Collection's Wide Brim Straw Hat. This statement piece blends fashion and function, offering chic drama while keeping you shaded under the sun. Perfect for beach days, brunches, or breezy strolls, it’s your must-have accessory for that effortless summer look.

Bold Footwear- Steve Madden

Add a vibrant pop to your weekend wardrobe with Steve Madden’s POSSESS Magenta Sneakers. Designed for those who love to stand out, these bold kicks combine comfort with high-impact style. Whether you're exploring a new city or heading to a casual brunch, their chunky sole and eye-catching color make them the perfect blend of sporty and chic. Step into the spotlight with every stride.

Small Shoulder Bags- Charles and Keith

Effortlessly chic and compact, Charles & Keith's Small Shoulder Bags are the perfect blend of fashion and function. Designed to elevate everyday looks, these bags feature sleek silhouettes, versatile straps, and just enough space for your essentials.

Whether you’re heading out for brunch or a night out, they add a refined touch to any outfit, making them a must-have in every modern wardrobe.